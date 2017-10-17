BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198349 - 10/17/17 05:07 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1320
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Turns out we bowled the #2 team last night. We had no idea until the end of game 2, LOL.

First game was clean - basically rolling Dutch through the 6th. Left 3 10s, a 7, and a 4 picked them all up. 209. Nice, fairly relaxed and pleasant.

Second game - swapped lanes that worked (bah!) and rolled into a 2-4-10 in the 4th, left the 10. Did the SAME thing (threw it way wide) in the 7th, but missed it SO bad that I picked it up! LOL - went sheet from there for a 223.

Third game - hip and knee were starting to ache a bit so my nice relaxed throw was getting labored. Left the 4-6-7 in the third and whiffed it. Did the same thing in the 5th and grabbed 2. Left the 1-2-8 in the 7th but missed the 8. 182 this one, but my M-in-L (in her 80s) rolled 203 (average 140ish), my F-in-L (in his 80s) rolled 200, and my wife (average 137) rolled 190 . . . so they held me UP! smile

Not a huge night, but not a bad night! smile
_________________________
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#198353 - 10/17/17 08:43 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1078
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Nice going on the 300 Mark.


Haven't really been posting about my weekly league but last week was not very pleasant to start. After 3 unmakeable splits and a 3rd frame score of 23 to start I switched to my Hy-Road for a couple of strikes and a solid 9 pin leave then the pinsetter on our lane broke. After about a 30 min delay we were informed we are being moved just when I thought I was dialed in. Got to the new lanes and was informed the lane man didn't oil them. Do you want them oiled? Of course we do. So after another delay about 20 min we are ready to start again. At least we got a free pizza out of that. Then we were asked if we want to see of we can have a practice frame? I didn't know if this was kosher or not. I was up and said let's bowl. After being up since 430am it was becoming a long night. I was ready to go. What a surprise a strike on my first 3 shots and finished with a 179, then 211 and 243 for a 633. Not bad considering all. Team won 7. Got a free pizza. The night finished a lot better than how it started.
_________________________
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





#198354 - 10/18/17 10:26 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9549
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
My knee is aching. Mon afternoon, Sr Travel Scratch League, 565. Mon nite Men's League 655. Tues morn Senior League 615.

OK I guess. Taking a day off now. Bowl twice tomorrow.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#198357 - 10/18/17 11:21 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4566
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame

I was finally back in the 500s in this league, though I sort of wanted my second game back. Along with adding Ralph, we made a lineup change, putting me in the lead-off spot, where I have some comfort from being in that position on my Sunday night team, and Brian took over our anchor spot. This marks the first time I haven't been my team's anchor in Brunswick Mixed, but I feel the lineup change helped me tonight.

Result: 192-148-190=530
Average (18 games): 167
Average for last 9 games: 168
Next week's AVG+1 score: 520

Composite average (36 games): 176

Four out of five of us were over 500, with Tom having the high game of our group (233). Team once again won all four, and we were told before leaving that we took over 2nd place.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 167 HS: 556 HG: 207
Sunday Niters - Avg: 186 HS: 610 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 176

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#198358 - 10/19/17 01:58 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 512
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Struggled last Saturday morning, 160, 199, 178. The only highpoint was making the 6-7-10 split.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

#198369 - Yesterday at 10:52 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
wronghander Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 515
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Nice pickup.

279+191+225=695 for me tonight. Got to the lanes and started feeling under the weather with a cold and runny nose which got worse as the evening went along. Still felt well enough to bowl and clearly didn't have any issues in the first game (10 pin on a half hit was the only thing I left). Second game though fatigue kicked in and didn't roll the ball as well and had a few opens to boot. Recovered to strike out for 191 and decided to stick it out for game 3 where I had an early open but recovered with a 4-bagger and stayed clean the rest of the way. Kept my average at 233.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

