Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #198341 - 10:16 PM Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1078

A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1078A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Going to the Storm/RotoGrip Demo next weekend. What ball will be the cream of the crop?



Attachments











Edited by BOSStull ( 10:18 PM )





https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/









_________________________ HG 300 , HS 811

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198342 - 03:01 PM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live Re: BOSStull] djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 346

A/S/L: 70/m/IL My guess is that the Storm Marvel Pearl will come out on top...

Hope you have fun...

Top #198351 - 06:16 PM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live Re: BOSStull] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1078

A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1078A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia You may very well be right about the Marvel Pearl. I'm looking forward to throwing all of them.





https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/









_________________________ HG 300 , HS 811

Top #198364 - Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live Re: BOSStull] rrb6699 (RayRay)





Registered: 06/07/13

Posts: 513

A/S/L: Single/male/FL Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 06/07/13Posts: 513A/S/L: Single/male/FL just had a matchmaker here. threw every ball. they set up 2 THS, a Nationals Shot and another Nationals pattern with extra head shot.



I'm a fan of strong covers and the Sur Lock was noticeably the strongest reading and reaction. a somewhat close second was the no rules exist. with the generic layout on each ball they all played within 4 boards of one another even on the sport vs THS.



the code red (I was initially interested in) I found needed more friction to react than I hoped. I ordered the Sur Lock. I could figure out how to play each ball, but you could tell the difference in hitting power. especially weaker were the Intense, daredevil trick. the Hot Cell performed admirably on the house shots.



I'm now trying to determine what layout to put on my Sur Lock. _________________________

Twnr-RH

300(13) 290(36) 280(30)

Ser- 1072-4g 867-3g

Tilt: 15, AoR- 65, PAP: 4 3/4ovr, 3/4up,

Sp:15.5 avg

Alpha Crux-15#

Guru Mastr-15#

Sinister-15#

Grenade-16#

Quantum Violet-16#

Wht Dot-16#

MoRich Frenzy-15#

Multi wins/Top 5 Finshes-Scr&Hcp events



Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel