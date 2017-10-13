Sponsored Links







Bumper Bowler



Registered: 10/06/17

Posts: 9

A/S/L: 65/m/Utah

Ha, I just don't know if my team will go beyond this season.

Another good thing happened last night. I found I really like the synthetic lanes, as much as I dislike the approaches. I'm a one ball guy, and my game is from the stone age. I use a green pearl Rhino re that I bought in about 1989, and I really liked the reaction I was getting. I could go right at the 2nd arrow, and get about 10 boards of hook, or break my wrist and go perfectly straight at one pin spares. The first 4 weeks of league I was Mr. down on bowling, now I'm actually excited to bowl next week.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: trouble sliding Re: Rand] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 512

Glad things worked out for you. Keep us posted on your developments.

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Re: trouble sliding Re: Rand] djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 346

A/S/L: 70/m/IL

Following my return to the sport I've learned about reactive resin balls, synthetic lanes and various oil patterns, but typically am on typical house shots thank God.

Switched from full roller release to semi-roller and find myself fighting with that every time I get up on the lanes unfortunately. Fought with overly high speed and high back swing. It takes an old man a long time to change so many things.

My teammates are 10 to nearly 20 years younger and some of them don't understand a need for more than one ball. I can flatten my shots, too, but prefer to use a ball I have some faith in which surely won't break too much for most spare shots. Also, bring several balls as the lanes transition a lot when you're bowling with guys who know how to tear up the lanes. Being able to adapt is key. A ball change in the bag can make a difference quite often.

I was a one ball guy in the days of the Brunswick Black Beauty and I still have it. It works great for spares.

Following my return to the sport I've learned about reactive resin balls, synthetic lanes and various oil patterns, but typically am on typical house shots thank God.

Switched from full roller release to semi-roller and find myself fighting with that every time I get up on the lanes unfortunately. Fought with overly high speed and high back swing. It takes an old man a long time to change so many things.

My teammates are 10 to nearly 20 years younger and some of them don't understand a need for more than one ball. I can flatten my shots, too, but prefer to use a ball I have some faith in which surely won't break too much for most spare shots. Also, bring several balls as the lanes transition a lot when you're bowling with guys who know how to tear up the lanes. Being able to adapt is key. A ball change in the bag can make a difference quite often.

Keep up the good work and glad you found something that will bring joy back to your game Rand...

Re: trouble sliding season Re: djp1080] Rand

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 10/06/17

Posts: 9

A/S/L: 65/m/Utah

Some of my team mates are 40 yrs younger and I'm not sure if they even use the thumb hole. They turn completely around the ball. I do what we used to call lift, I just pull straight up thru the ball. And I just prefer to keep the same exact feel and reaction of one ball on every shot. I don't still have it, but my first ball was an AMF Magic Line. It had 3 big white dots on it and looked really cool going down the lane.

Re: trouble sliding season Re: Rand] RGR

Bracket Donor



Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 133

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario I also came back after about a 20 year absence, I'm a planter, don't know if I ever slid before, have tried to learn to slide, was working for a while until someone put sliding powder on the lane, leg went out from under me and was out for about 4 weeks, lucky no serious knee injury, back to planting, do leg exercises for leg strength. Made improvements to my approach, even though I don't slide I'm a happy planter

Re: trouble sliding season Re: Rand] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9549

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9549A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Well, I was only off for 26 years. It seemed like riding a bike when I came back, and I did well. But, 2 slide knee operations put a damper an all. Out for another 2 years in recovery.



Anyhow, I see my slide problem as a balance and position issue. I have to keep reminding myself that my foot belongs under me, and my body balanced over it. All too often, my leg is to the side and I fall off to the right. I just don't have that muscle memory any longer.



Another thing I note is that I slide on my sole only. Not my heel. If I use my heel, my slide is cut short and I am off balance again. I am forward over my foot, and my knee buckles.



Balance is key to me. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Re: trouble sliding season Re: Dennis Michael] Rand

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 10/06/17

Posts: 9

A/S/L: 65/m/Utah I hear you, Dennis. I can't blame everything on the approaches. My balance needs some work, heck my game needs work, but 2nd week for the tru-slide and it seems no worse for wear except for some specks of dirt. I only bowled 170s this week, but at least I can slide well enough to work on my game and bowl comfortably enough to enjoy the ride, but new shoes are on my wish list.

Page 3 of 3

