You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » HY ROAD NANO
#198361 - Today at 05:23 PM HY ROAD NANO
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1078
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
AVAILABLE: December 1, 2017
http://www.stormbowling.com/hy-road-nano-bbmtnh12
May very well have a pair of Hy-Roads soon.


Storm_Hy-Road Nano_Design Intent.pdf (1 downloads)

HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198362 - Today at 07:05 PM Re: HY ROAD NANO [Re: BOSStull]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 346
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Saw that. Also, they're releasing a SoniQ. Both look pretty good on paper and on the preview videos by Storm. I'd like to see a bit more on them by others or in Bowling This Month. Hope the Nano turns out well... The original Hybrid and Pearl versions are some of their best...

