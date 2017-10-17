#198349 - 05:07 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] mmalsed

First game was clean - basically rolling Dutch through the 6th. Left 3 10s, a 7, and a 4 picked them all up. 209. Nice, fairly relaxed and pleasant.



Second game - swapped lanes that worked (bah!) and rolled into a 2-4-10 in the 4th, left the 10. Did the SAME thing (threw it way wide) in the 7th, but missed it SO bad that I picked it up! LOL - went sheet from there for a 223.



Third game - hip and knee were starting to ache a bit so my nice relaxed throw was getting labored. Left the 4-6-7 in the third and whiffed it. Did the same thing in the 5th and grabbed 2. Left the 1-2-8 in the 7th but missed the 8. 182 this one, but my M-in-L (in her 80s) rolled 203 (average 140ish), my F-in-L (in his 80s) rolled 200, and my wife (average 137) rolled 190 . . . so they held me UP!



