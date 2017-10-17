BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198346 - 10/17/17 02:06 PM Starting dots/boards?
bpbowler Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 10/16/17
Posts: 2
A/S/L: 37/m/Oregon
I have been excited to get back into league bowling after many years. I guess I'm still in the beginner range though. I'm confused at what dot/board number to stand on for my approach. I have a mild hook and looking to hit the second arrow then into the pocket. What dot or board would be recommended to stand on with my right foot to achieve that the best? Keep in mind these are house lanes. Thanks!

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198347 - 10/17/17 02:50 PM Re: Starting dots/boards? [Re: bpbowler]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 344
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
BP, Here's a link to a nice article on breakpoints and Target Lines which should help you get started well:
http://www.bowl4fun.com/ron/btm01_files/btm1.htm

It even provides you with great photos of the lane, the ball and the bowler... smile
Hope this helps...

#198348 - 10/17/17 05:01 PM Re: Starting dots/boards? [Re: bpbowler]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1319
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
that's a good article.

Here's what I boil it down to. Miss left - move left / miss right - move right. In general.

So, you want to cross the second arrow (10 board). Probably start with your foot at the middle dot. Ish. smile make a couple of shots - see where you hit - IF you hit your target of second arrow.

If you hit the nose or cross over, move your feet left. Do this incrementally.

Now - there can get a point where you're throwing right at the gutter. . . in this case, move your target left too. smile Obviously.


Now - a lot of this is to tailor to you, your ball, and the lanes. It would be a very good idea to get used to playing lines that you're not initially comfortable with.

Once you get somewhat comfortable with throwing 10-board, try finding a line you can throw at 15 board. Then try at 5 board.

A: this can be fun and challenging.
B: this can get you around people who bowl your line and make things difficult for you.

Last night during practice, I noticed that there was a very nice gentleman bowling his line that crossed mine twice. I knew that this would cause me issues VERY soon so I switched to a totally different line. Away from him, and I shot 614. Not GREAT, but enough to take all four points. smile

Hope this helps! smile
#198355 - Yesterday at 05:33 PM Re: Starting dots/boards? [Re: bpbowler]
bpbowler Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 10/16/17
Posts: 2
A/S/L: 37/m/Oregon
DJB - Thanks for the article. Going over arrow 3 as pictured felt most comfortable for me actually vs. arrow 2.

mmalsed - I appreciate this advice. You mentioned try throwing 15 board (3rd arrow) and that felt the best vs. second arrow. Best starting point for me to achieve that was left foot starting position around board 30 and aim 3rd arrow.

I just bowled 4 games on my lunch break and trial and errored all the options. I'm a step forward in progress but still a ways to go.

Thanks all.

