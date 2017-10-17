Starting dots/boards?

that's a good article.
Here's what I boil it down to. Miss left - move left / miss right - move right. In general.
So, you want to cross the second arrow (10 board). Probably start with your foot at the middle dot. Ish.
make a couple of shots - see where you hit - IF you hit your target of second arrow.
If you hit the nose or cross over, move your feet left. Do this incrementally.
Now - there can get a point where you're throwing right at the gutter. . . in this case, move your target left too.
Obviously.
Now - a lot of this is to tailor to you, your ball, and the lanes. It would be a very good idea to get used to playing lines that you're not initially comfortable with.
Once you get somewhat comfortable with throwing 10-board, try finding a line you can throw at 15 board. Then try at 5 board.
A: this can be fun and challenging.
B: this can get you around people who bowl your line and make things difficult for you.
Last night during practice, I noticed that there was a very nice gentleman bowling his line that crossed mine twice. I knew that this would cause me issues VERY soon so I switched to a totally different line. Away from him, and I shot 614. Not GREAT, but enough to take all four points.
Hope this helps!