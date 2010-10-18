Sponsored Links







Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1319

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1319



First game was clean - basically rolling Dutch through the 6th. Left 3 10s, a 7, and a 4 picked them all up. 209. Nice, fairly relaxed and pleasant.



Second game - swapped lanes that worked (bah!) and rolled into a 2-4-10 in the 4th, left the 10. Did the SAME thing (threw it way wide) in the 7th, but missed it SO bad that I picked it up! LOL - went sheet from there for a 223.



Third game - hip and knee were starting to ache a bit so my nice relaxed throw was getting labored. Left the 4-6-7 in the third and whiffed it. Did the same thing in the 5th and grabbed 2. Left the 1-2-8 in the 7th but missed the 8. 182 this one, but my M-in-L (in her 80s) rolled 203 (average 140ish), my F-in-L (in his 80s) rolled 200, and my wife (average 137) rolled 190 . . . so they held me UP!



_________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

BOSStull

Top #198353 - 08:43 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1077

A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1077A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Nice going on the 300 Mark.





Haven't really been posting about my weekly league but last week was not very pleasant to start. After 3 unmakeable splits and a 3rd frame score of 23 to start I switched to my Hy-Road for a couple of strikes and a solid 9 pin leave then the pinsetter on our lane broke. After about a 30 min delay we were informed we are being moved just when I thought I was dialed in. Got to the new lanes and was informed the lane man didn't oil them. Do you want them oiled? Of course we do. So after another delay about 20 min we are ready to start again. At least we got a free pizza out of that. Then we were asked if we want to see of we can have a practice frame? I didn't know if this was kosher or not. I was up and said let's bowl. After being up since 430am it was becoming a long night. I was ready to go. What a surprise a strike on my first 3 shots and finished with a 179, then 211 and 243 for a 633. Not bad considering all. Team won 7. Got a free pizza. The night finished a lot better than how it started.





https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/









_________________________ HG 300 , HS 811

Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9549

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9549

My knee is aching. Mon afternoon, Sr Travel Scratch League, 565. Mon nite Men's League 655. Tues morn Senior League 615.



OK I guess. Taking a day off now. Bowl twice tomorrow. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









