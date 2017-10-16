Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #198346 - 02:06 PM Starting dots/boards? bpbowler

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 10/16/17

Posts: 1

A/S/L: 37/m/Oregon I have been excited to get back into league bowling after many years. I guess I'm still in the beginner range though. I'm confused at what dot/board number to stand on for my approach. I have a mild hook and looking to hit the second arrow then into the pocket. What dot or board would be recommended to stand on with my right foot to achieve that the best? Keep in mind these are house lanes. Thanks!

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198347 - 02:50 PM Re: Starting dots/boards? Re: bpbowler] djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 344

A/S/L: 70/m/IL

http://www.bowl4fun.com/ron/btm01_files/btm1.htm



It even provides you with great photos of the lane, the ball and the bowler...

Hope this helps... BP, Here's a link to a nice article on breakpoints and Target Lines which should help you get started well:It even provides you with great photos of the lane, the ball and the bowler...Hope this helps...

Top #198348 - 05:01 PM Re: Starting dots/boards? Re: bpbowler] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1319

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1319A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA



Here's what I boil it down to. Miss left - move left / miss right - move right. In general.



So, you want to cross the second arrow (10 board). Probably start with your foot at the middle dot. Ish. make a couple of shots - see where you hit - IF you hit your target of second arrow.



If you hit the nose or cross over, move your feet left. Do this incrementally.



Now - there can get a point where you're throwing right at the gutter. . . in this case, move your target left too. Obviously.





Now - a lot of this is to tailor to you, your ball, and the lanes. It would be a very good idea to get used to playing lines that you're not initially comfortable with.



Once you get somewhat comfortable with throwing 10-board, try finding a line you can throw at 15 board. Then try at 5 board.



A: this can be fun and challenging.

B: this can get you around people who bowl your line and make things difficult for you.



Last night during practice, I noticed that there was a very nice gentleman bowling his line that crossed mine twice. I knew that this would cause me issues VERY soon so I switched to a totally different line. Away from him, and I shot 614. Not GREAT, but enough to take all four points.



Hope this helps! that's a good article.Here's what I boil it down to. Miss left - move left / miss right - move right. In general.So, you want to cross the second arrow (10 board). Probably start with your foot at the middle dot. Ish.make a couple of shots - see where you hit - IF you hit your target of second arrow.If you hit the nose or cross over, move your feet left. Do this incrementally.Now - there can get a point where you're throwing right at the gutter. . . in this case, move your target left too.Obviously.Now - a lot of this is to tailor to you, your ball, and the lanes. It would be a very good idea to get used to playing lines that you're not initially comfortable with.Once you get somewhat comfortable with throwing 10-board, try finding a line you can throw at 15 board. Then try at 5 board.A: this can be fun and challenging.B: this can get you around people who bowl your line and make things difficult for you.Last night during practice, I noticed that there was a very nice gentleman bowling his line that crossed mine twice. I knew that this would cause me issues VERY soon so I switched to a totally different line. Away from him, and I shot 614. Not GREAT, but enough to take all four points.Hope this helps! _________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel