|
|
|
|
|
Sponsored Links
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
|
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#198307 - 10/10/17 07:43 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
2X Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 810
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
|
Last week I started 2 games with 4 timers and wasn't close to 600...nertz
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red - box 1.5k +polish
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Hammer Onyx Vibe - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#198317 - 10/11/17 02:31 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Bantam
Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 10
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
|
Haven't posted in a while, but...I'm back!
Relocated to NC a couple of years ago and took me a while to find a house I'm comfortable with. Subbed in a league last fall and it turned out to be a team/house I enjoyed so this is my first full league in a couple years. I finished with a 199 average over 24 games at this house last year (my highest average up to this point for a full season was ~185).
Moving on to this year, something weird is happening. I practiced zero over the summer break. Did not go to a bowling alley one time. Came in week one expecting some rust, and dropped a 723 scratch (my first 700 ever). And it's like something just clicked, entirely mental
. My average reset at 225 after following that up with a 645 and then back to back 666's (gross). Last night I opened up with the front 10 and wrapped the 10 in my first fill (I've never thrown a 300). Finished the night with my new high series at 289-253-223 (765). In the 8th frame of the last game I could have gone off the sheet for an 800.
My average is 231 now through 5 weeks. I don't know what's happening. Am I just on the heater of all heaters? Anybody seen jumps like this before that were actually sustained over the course of a year?
I want to be excited about the scores but in the back of my mind I'm dreading the correction!
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#198324 - 10/11/17 11:00 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4563
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
This season so far has been a tale of two leagues, because as well as I've been generally bowling Sunday night, it's been a relative struggle on Wednesday night. Five splits not converted tonight (there was one that was) killed a lot of my score, and the bright spot I could take from it was that I made every single 10 pin I had to shoot at, with both of my single pin misses in the first game.Result
: 153-171-161=485Average (15 games)
: 165Average for last 9 games
: 162Next week's AVG+1 score
: 510Composite average (30 games)
: 174
Team got good games from Thomas (first game) and Brian (third game), and the 10 pin I made filling the 10th frame second game turned out to be the difference in that game. End result was another four points.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 165 HS: 556 HG: 207
Sunday Niters - Avg: 186 HS: 610 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 176The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#198334 - 10/14/17 12:35 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: goobee]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 514
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
|
Those dang 7 pins (10 pins for us righties)
Hear hear! Didn't miss one tonight, but didn't start leaving them until the 3rd game either.
Had a strong but frustrating night. 258, 260, 205 for 723. Happy to bounce back after two subpar weeks in this league but things started to go downhill in frame 10 of game 2. Had the front 9 and threw shot #10 and left a 6,7,8,10. I thought I made a good enough shot, maybe a touch soft but gave it room. Went for the spare and clipped off only the 10 pin, so 260. A 300 there would have put me at 558 after 2 which would have given me a good chance at my first 800 series, so disappointed.
Lanes to really change for me at that point, had 1 other lefty bowling with us as a sub and he had a much higher rev rate. Made some adjustments to get back to the pocket, but couldn't carry nearly as well as the first 2 games and could only shoot 205.
Team took 26 out of 30 points, our lefty sub really helped us out as well. I managed to take 3 out of 4 of my head-to-head points, only losing the 3rd game. Added a pin to my average, so I'll take it.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#198336 - 10/14/17 08:03 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: wronghander]
|
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 693
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
|
I've had an interesting start to my season. The first 4 weeks were a fight to shoot my average and I missed 600 the 4th week. I went to practice after that week and found something. Last week, I started with a split then off the sheet for a 278 (I wanted the first frame back) followed by a 266. Much like wronghander, I was thinking about my first 800 but as the lanes transitioned I kept the pocket but lost carry and shot 215 for a 759.
Last night, I started the first game with a big gift. I was on the front 8 and up on the right lane which would start to hook like crazy for the rest of the night. My shot jumped high and I was looking at a 4-6 but something knocked the 4 pin down and it fell slowly sideways such that the head of it barely nudged the 6 pin down. I got up in the 10th and finished the 300. Then, I lost carry like the week before and shot 226,214 for a 740. I have to try balling down as they break down to stay a little more direct and see if it remedies my carry problems.
Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(11)
HS-789
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#198337 - 10/14/17 01:22 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9548
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
Nice going Mark!!!
Keep the streak going!
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#198343 - Yesterday at 09:21 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4563
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
I did nothing wrong tonight that I couldn't recover from. My missed makeables were all in the first game, but that was countered with the back six. There were a couple of splits in the second game, but I was clean the rest of the night after leaving the 7-9-10 in the third frame of the second game, and I converted a couple of splits, including a tough 5-10, to stay clean in the third game.Result
: 210-191-209=610Average (18 games)
: 186Average for last 9 games
: 192Next week's AVG+1 score
: 575Composite average (33 games)
: 176
On a night that Peter was absent and everyone on the pair was over 500, I was the only one over 600, and my team swept all eight.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 165 HS: 556 HG: 207
Sunday Niters - Avg: 186 HS: 610 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 176The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#198344 - Yesterday at 09:38 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 514
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
|
Congrats Mark on the 300!!!
Nice job Richie on the 600 series as well, and on the 5-10 conversion (which is a lot tougher to make from your side!).
Had a decent weekend. Saturday shot 199+244+236=679 in my UBA debut. I was in a house I had never bowled in before and on the scratch pair to boot. Lanes were slick but I was able to play up 5 with my Grudge so after spending the better part of the first game getting lined up. Team lost 26-14 overall, but our whole team on all 3 pairs all got off to a rough start and while we battled back we were only able to make up total on one of them. Fun experience though and I'm hoping to be in the lineup again in December when it comes to Richie's home house.
Back to league action tonight, shot 191+269+224=684. Sluggish start in game 1 where I struggled to put strikes together and a tugged shot resulted in an open frame. Switched to my Grudge on the fill ball and left a 5,10 the first frame of game 2, which I managed to convert. Moved a little bit left and managed to throw 7 in a row. 3rd game the lanes changed a bit and tried to stay on top of it but left some single pin spares. Stayed clean for the 224.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#198345 - Today at 09:58 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9548
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
bowling for Men's Senior Travel today. I'm a sub. But, still have to drive over 35 miles.
It's challenging and fun.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
|
Top
|
|
|
|
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything
on Amazon.com
or eBay
please use these links to go to the web sites.
This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all!
The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com
and eBay
will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.