Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

Relocated to NC a couple of years ago and took me a while to find a house I'm comfortable with. Subbed in a league last fall and it turned out to be a team/house I enjoyed so this is my first full league in a couple years. I finished with a 199 average over 24 games at this house last year (my highest average up to this point for a full season was ~185).



Moving on to this year, something weird is happening. I practiced zero over the summer break. Did not go to a bowling alley one time. Came in week one expecting some rust, and dropped a 723 scratch (my first 700 ever). And it's like something just clicked, entirely mental . My average reset at 225 after following that up with a 645 and then back to back 666's (gross). Last night I opened up with the front 10 and wrapped the 10 in my first fill (I've never thrown a 300). Finished the night with my new high series at 289-253-223 (765). In the 8th frame of the last game I could have gone off the sheet for an 800.



My average is 231 now through 5 weeks. I don't know what's happening. Am I just on the heater of all heaters? Anybody seen jumps like this before that were actually sustained over the course of a year?



