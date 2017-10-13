BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Sponsored Links




Sponsored Links


#198341 - Yesterday at 10:16 PM Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1074
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Going to the Storm/RotoGrip Demo next weekend. What ball will be the cream of the crop?


HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





#198342 - Today at 03:01 PM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live [Re: BOSStull]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 342
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
My guess is that the Storm Marvel Pearl will come out on top...
Hope you have fun...

