Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

Those dang 7 pins (10 pins for us righties)
Hear hear! Didn't miss one tonight, but didn't start leaving them until the 3rd game either.
Had a strong but frustrating night. 258, 260, 205 for 723. Happy to bounce back after two subpar weeks in this league but things started to go downhill in frame 10 of game 2. Had the front 9 and threw shot #10 and left a 6,7,8,10. I thought I made a good enough shot, maybe a touch soft but gave it room. Went for the spare and clipped off only the 10 pin, so 260. A 300 there would have put me at 558 after 2 which would have given me a good chance at my first 800 series, so disappointed.
Lanes to really change for me at that point, had 1 other lefty bowling with us as a sub and he had a much higher rev rate. Made some adjustments to get back to the pocket, but couldn't carry nearly as well as the first 2 games and could only shoot 205.
Team took 26 out of 30 points, our lefty sub really helped us out as well. I managed to take 3 out of 4 of my head-to-head points, only losing the 3rd game. Added a pin to my average, so I'll take it.