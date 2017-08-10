BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198295 - 10/08/17 10:16 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 511
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Those dang 7 pins (10 pins for us righties) livid
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198307 - 10/10/17 07:43 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 810
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Last week I started 2 games with 4 timers and wasn't close to 600...nertz
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red - box 1.5k +polish
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Hammer Onyx Vibe - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

#198317 - 10/11/17 02:31 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
IronMike Offline
Bantam

Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 10
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
Haven't posted in a while, but...I'm back!

Relocated to NC a couple of years ago and took me a while to find a house I'm comfortable with. Subbed in a league last fall and it turned out to be a team/house I enjoyed so this is my first full league in a couple years. I finished with a 199 average over 24 games at this house last year (my highest average up to this point for a full season was ~185).

Moving on to this year, something weird is happening. I practiced zero over the summer break. Did not go to a bowling alley one time. Came in week one expecting some rust, and dropped a 723 scratch (my first 700 ever). And it's like something just clicked, entirely mental idea . My average reset at 225 after following that up with a 645 and then back to back 666's (gross). Last night I opened up with the front 10 and wrapped the 10 in my first fill (I've never thrown a 300). Finished the night with my new high series at 289-253-223 (765). In the 8th frame of the last game I could have gone off the sheet for an 800.

My average is 231 now through 5 weeks. I don't know what's happening. Am I just on the heater of all heaters? Anybody seen jumps like this before that were actually sustained over the course of a year?

I want to be excited about the scores but in the back of my mind I'm dreading the correction! eek
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind

#198324 - 10/11/17 11:00 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4562
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame

This season so far has been a tale of two leagues, because as well as I've been generally bowling Sunday night, it's been a relative struggle on Wednesday night. Five splits not converted tonight (there was one that was) killed a lot of my score, and the bright spot I could take from it was that I made every single 10 pin I had to shoot at, with both of my single pin misses in the first game.

Result: 153-171-161=485
Average (15 games): 165
Average for last 9 games: 162
Next week's AVG+1 score: 510

Composite average (30 games): 174

Team got good games from Thomas (first game) and Brian (third game), and the 10 pin I made filling the 10th frame second game turned out to be the difference in that game. End result was another four points.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 165 HS: 556 HG: 207
Sunday Niters - Avg: 182 HS: 592 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 174

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#198334 - Today at 12:35 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: goobee]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 513
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Originally Posted By: goobee
Those dang 7 pins (10 pins for us righties) livid

Hear hear! Didn't miss one tonight, but didn't start leaving them until the 3rd game either.

Had a strong but frustrating night. 258, 260, 205 for 723. Happy to bounce back after two subpar weeks in this league but things started to go downhill in frame 10 of game 2. Had the front 9 and threw shot #10 and left a 6,7,8,10. I thought I made a good enough shot, maybe a touch soft but gave it room. Went for the spare and clipped off only the 10 pin, so 260. A 300 there would have put me at 558 after 2 which would have given me a good chance at my first 800 series, so disappointed.

Lanes to really change for me at that point, had 1 other lefty bowling with us as a sub and he had a much higher rev rate. Made some adjustments to get back to the pocket, but couldn't carry nearly as well as the first 2 games and could only shoot 205.

Team took 26 out of 30 points, our lefty sub really helped us out as well. I managed to take 3 out of 4 of my head-to-head points, only losing the 3rd game. Added a pin to my average, so I'll take it.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

#198336 - Today at 08:03 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: wronghander]
Mkirchie Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 693
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
I've had an interesting start to my season. The first 4 weeks were a fight to shoot my average and I missed 600 the 4th week. I went to practice after that week and found something. Last week, I started with a split then off the sheet for a 278 (I wanted the first frame back) followed by a 266. Much like wronghander, I was thinking about my first 800 but as the lanes transitioned I kept the pocket but lost carry and shot 215 for a 759.

Last night, I started the first game with a big gift. I was on the front 8 and up on the right lane which would start to hook like crazy for the rest of the night. My shot jumped high and I was looking at a 4-6 but something knocked the 4 pin down and it fell slowly sideways such that the head of it barely nudged the 6 pin down. I got up in the 10th and finished the 300. Then, I lost carry like the week before and shot 226,214 for a 740. I have to try balling down as they break down to stay a little more direct and see if it remedies my carry problems.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(11)
HS-789

#198337 - Today at 01:22 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9547
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Nice going Mark!!!

Keep the streak going!
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




