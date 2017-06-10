trouble sliding

I was a one ball guy in the days of the Brunswick Black Beauty and I still have it. It works great for spares.
Following my return to the sport I've learned about reactive resin balls, synthetic lanes and various oil patterns, but typically am on typical house shots thank God.
Switched from full roller release to semi-roller and find myself fighting with that every time I get up on the lanes unfortunately. Fought with overly high speed and high back swing. It takes an old man a long time to change so many things.
My teammates are 10 to nearly 20 years younger and some of them don't understand a need for more than one ball. I can flatten my shots, too, but prefer to use a ball I have some faith in which surely won't break too much for most spare shots. Also, bring several balls as the lanes transition a lot when you're bowling with guys who know how to tear up the lanes. Being able to adapt is key. A ball change in the bag can make a difference quite often.
Keep up the good work and glad you found something that will bring joy back to your game Rand...