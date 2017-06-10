Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3 Topic Options Rate This Topic #198331 - 04:37 PM Re: trouble sliding Re: djp1080] Rand

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 10/06/17

Posts: 8

A/S/L: 65/m/Utah Thanks,

Ha, I just don't know if my team will go beyond this season.

Another good thing happened last night. I found I really like the synthetic lanes, as much as I dislike the approaches. I'm a one ball guy, and my game is from the stone age. I use a green pearl Rhino re that I bought in about 1989, and I really liked the reaction I was getting. I could go right at the 2nd arrow, and get about 10 boards of hook, or break my wrist and go perfectly straight at one pin spares. The first 4 weeks of league I was Mr. down on bowling, now I'm actually excited to bowl next week.

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198332 - 07:57 PM Re: trouble sliding Re: Rand] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 511

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 511A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Glad things worked out for you. Keep us posted on your developments. _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #198333 - 11:14 PM Re: trouble sliding Re: Rand] djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 341

A/S/L: 70/m/IL

Following my return to the sport I've learned about reactive resin balls, synthetic lanes and various oil patterns, but typically am on typical house shots thank God.

Switched from full roller release to semi-roller and find myself fighting with that every time I get up on the lanes unfortunately. Fought with overly high speed and high back swing. It takes an old man a long time to change so many things.

My teammates are 10 to nearly 20 years younger and some of them don't understand a need for more than one ball. I can flatten my shots, too, but prefer to use a ball I have some faith in which surely won't break too much for most spare shots. Also, bring several balls as the lanes transition a lot when you're bowling with guys who know how to tear up the lanes. Being able to adapt is key. A ball change in the bag can make a difference quite often.

Keep up the good work and glad you found something that will bring joy back to your game Rand... I was a one ball guy in the days of the Brunswick Black Beauty and I still have it. It works great for spares.Following my return to the sport I've learned about reactive resin balls, synthetic lanes and various oil patterns, but typically am on typical house shots thank God.Switched from full roller release to semi-roller and find myself fighting with that every time I get up on the lanes unfortunately. Fought with overly high speed and high back swing. It takes an old man a long time to change so many things.My teammates are 10 to nearly 20 years younger and some of them don't understand a need for more than one ball. I can flatten my shots, too, but prefer to use a ball I have some faith in which surely won't break too much for most spare shots. Also, bring several balls as the lanes transition a lot when you're bowling with guys who know how to tear up the lanes. Being able to adapt is key. A ball change in the bag can make a difference quite often.Keep up the good work and glad you found something that will bring joy back to your game Rand...

Top #198335 - Re: trouble sliding season Re: djp1080] Rand

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 10/06/17

Posts: 8

A/S/L: 65/m/Utah Thanks

Some of my team mates are 40 yrs younger and I'm not sure if they even use the thumb hole. They turn completely around the ball. I do what we used to call lift, I just pull straight up thru the ball. And I just prefer to keep the same exact feel and reaction of one ball on every shot. I don't still have it, but my first ball was an AMF Magic Line. It had 3 big white dots on it and looked really cool going down the lane.

Top Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel