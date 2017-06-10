BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions » trouble sliding
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198331 - Yesterday at 04:37 PM Re: trouble sliding [Re: djp1080]
Rand Online content
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 10/06/17
Posts: 8
A/S/L: 65/m/Utah
Thanks,
Ha, I just don't know if my team will go beyond this season.
Another good thing happened last night. I found I really like the synthetic lanes, as much as I dislike the approaches. I'm a one ball guy, and my game is from the stone age. I use a green pearl Rhino re that I bought in about 1989, and I really liked the reaction I was getting. I could go right at the 2nd arrow, and get about 10 boards of hook, or break my wrist and go perfectly straight at one pin spares. The first 4 weeks of league I was Mr. down on bowling, now I'm actually excited to bowl next week.

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#198332 - Yesterday at 07:57 PM Re: trouble sliding [Re: Rand]
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 511
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Glad things worked out for you. Keep us posted on your developments.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#198333 - Yesterday at 11:14 PM Re: trouble sliding [Re: Rand]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 341
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
I was a one ball guy in the days of the Brunswick Black Beauty and I still have it. It works great for spares.
Following my return to the sport I've learned about reactive resin balls, synthetic lanes and various oil patterns, but typically am on typical house shots thank God.
Switched from full roller release to semi-roller and find myself fighting with that every time I get up on the lanes unfortunately. Fought with overly high speed and high back swing. It takes an old man a long time to change so many things.
My teammates are 10 to nearly 20 years younger and some of them don't understand a need for more than one ball. I can flatten my shots, too, but prefer to use a ball I have some faith in which surely won't break too much for most spare shots. Also, bring several balls as the lanes transition a lot when you're bowling with guys who know how to tear up the lanes. Being able to adapt is key. A ball change in the bag can make a difference quite often.
Keep up the good work and glad you found something that will bring joy back to your game Rand... smile

Top
#198335 - 3 minutes 53 seconds ago Re: trouble sliding season [Re: djp1080]
Rand Online content
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 10/06/17
Posts: 8
A/S/L: 65/m/Utah
Thanks
Some of my team mates are 40 yrs younger and I'm not sure if they even use the thumb hole. They turn completely around the ball. I do what we used to call lift, I just pull straight up thru the ball. And I just prefer to keep the same exact feel and reaction of one ball on every shot. I don't still have it, but my first ball was an AMF Magic Line. It had 3 big white dots on it and looked really cool going down the lane.

Top
Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
trouble sliding
by Rand - 0 seconds ago
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by wronghander - Today at 12:35 AM
2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 04:43 AM
Storm Hy-Road Surface
by djp1080 - 10/12/17 08:00 PM
Finger Swelling
by Dennis Michael - 10/12/17 06:44 AM
People who talk [email protected]#$
by goobee - 10/11/17 09:51 PM
What a Disparity
by SteveH - 10/09/17 11:43 PM
High Pressure Scratch league and lane conditions
by steveA - 10/05/17 05:07 PM
leagues
by steveA - 10/05/17 04:50 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 09-30-2017
by Brownswick - 10/02/17 09:27 PM
Brunswock Silver BTU
by goobee - 10/02/17 09:07 PM
Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!
by 6_ball_man - 09/29/17 11:08 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.