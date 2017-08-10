Sponsored Links







Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 511

Those dang 7 pins (10 pins for us righties)

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Last week I started 2 games with 4 timers and wasn't close to 600...nertz

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 810

Last week I started 2 games with 4 timers and wasn't close to 600...nertz

In decreasing order of reaction:

Monster Kraken - box 2k dull

Storm Code Red - box 1.5k +polish

Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull

Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish

Hammer Onyx Vibe - 4k dull

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

Top #198317 - 02:31 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] IronMike

Bantam



Registered: 12/10/13

Posts: 10

A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina



Relocated to NC a couple of years ago and took me a while to find a house I'm comfortable with. Subbed in a league last fall and it turned out to be a team/house I enjoyed so this is my first full league in a couple years. I finished with a 199 average over 24 games at this house last year (my highest average up to this point for a full season was ~185).



Moving on to this year, something weird is happening. I practiced zero over the summer break. Did not go to a bowling alley one time. Came in week one expecting some rust, and dropped a 723 scratch (my first 700 ever). And it's like something just clicked, entirely mental . My average reset at 225 after following that up with a 645 and then back to back 666's (gross). Last night I opened up with the front 10 and wrapped the 10 in my first fill (I've never thrown a 300). Finished the night with my new high series at 289-253-223 (765). In the 8th frame of the last game I could have gone off the sheet for an 800.



My average is 231 now through 5 weeks. I don't know what's happening. Am I just on the heater of all heaters? Anybody seen jumps like this before that were actually sustained over the course of a year?



Haven't posted in a while, but...I'm back!Relocated to NC a couple of years ago and took me a while to find a house I'm comfortable with. Subbed in a league last fall and it turned out to be a team/house I enjoyed so this is my first full league in a couple years. I finished with a 199 average over 24 games at this house last year (my highest average up to this point for a full season was ~185).Moving on to this year, something weird is happening. I practiced zero over the summer break. Did not go to a bowling alley one time. Came in week one expecting some rust, and dropped a 723 scratch (my first 700 ever). And it's like something just clicked, entirely mental. My average reset at 225 after following that up with a 645 and then back to back 666's (gross). Last night I opened up with the front 10 and wrapped the 10 in my first fill (I've never thrown a 300). Finished the night with my new high series at 289-253-223 (765). In the 8th frame of the last game I could have gone off the sheet for an 800.My average is 231 now through 5 weeks. I don't know what's happening. Am I just on the heater of all heaters? Anybody seen jumps like this before that were actually sustained over the course of a year?I want to be excited about the scores but in the back of my mind I'm dreading the correction!

Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind

Track 508A

Storm IQ Tour Pearl

Brunswick Mastermind

Top #198324 - 11:00 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4562

A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4562A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame



This season so far has been a tale of two leagues, because as well as I've been generally bowling Sunday night, it's been a relative struggle on Wednesday night. Five splits not converted tonight (there was one that was) killed a lot of my score, and the bright spot I could take from it was that I made every single 10 pin I had to shoot at, with both of my single pin misses in the first game.



Result : 153-171-161=485

Average (15 games) : 165

Average for last 9 games : 162

Next week's AVG+1 score : 510



Composite average (30 games) : 174



Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 165 HS: 556 HG: 207
Sunday Niters - Avg: 182 HS: 592 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 174

The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 165 HS: 556 HG: 207

Sunday Niters - Avg: 182 HS: 592 HG: 257

Composite Avg: 174



: My bowling blog

Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 165 HS: 556 HG: 207Sunday Niters - Avg: 182 HS: 592 HG: 257Composite Avg: 174 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Top #198334 - 12:35 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: goobee] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 513

A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 513A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Originally Posted By: goobee Those dang 7 pins (10 pins for us righties)

Hear hear! Didn't miss one tonight, but didn't start leaving them until the 3rd game either.



Had a strong but frustrating night. 258, 260, 205 for 723. Happy to bounce back after two subpar weeks in this league but things started to go downhill in frame 10 of game 2. Had the front 9 and threw shot #10 and left a 6,7,8,10. I thought I made a good enough shot, maybe a touch soft but gave it room. Went for the spare and clipped off only the 10 pin, so 260. A 300 there would have put me at 558 after 2 which would have given me a good chance at my first 800 series, so disappointed.



Lanes to really change for me at that point, had 1 other lefty bowling with us as a sub and he had a much higher rev rate. Made some adjustments to get back to the pocket, but couldn't carry nearly as well as the first 2 games and could only shoot 205.



High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

