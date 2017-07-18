BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197871 - 07/18/17 08:51 PM 2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4562
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
This tournament has been rescheduled to the South Point Bowling Plaza, and, as a change from recent world championships, the first bulletin indicated that one oil pattern will be used for every event, instead of the two that has been customary.
#198329 - Today at 04:43 AM Re: 2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4562
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
https://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622330136

The six women chosen to represent the US at the World Championships are Stefanie Johnson, Kelly Kulick, Danielle McEwan, Shannon O'Keefe, and Shannon Pluhowsky, all members of the team that took the team gold medal in 2015 in Abu Dhabi, along with World Championships first-timer Josie Barnes.

The men will have their training camp this month, and the men will be announced soon afterward.

Also, a newer bulletin indicates that a pattern from Bank #2 (medium length) will be used (link is to the World Bowling pattern library index). Marios Nicolaides will once again serve as World Bowling's technical delegate and has the final decision on the pattern used.


