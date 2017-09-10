Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #198299 - 04:11 PM Re: trouble sliding Re: Dennis Michael] Rand

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 10/06/17

Posts: 6

A/S/L: 65/m/Utah Is the slide sock different from the slider with the elastic band that goes around the back of the shoe?

My shoes are still in good shape, I bowled for 45 years on wood lanes and any decent shoe would work. A couple games to break them in and you were golden.

Now it seems like a very expensive and complicated road just to be able to do the most basic bowling step.

I guess the only solution is to buy shoes with interchangeable soles, and then buy a bunch of expensive extra soles and try to find a combination that will slide. Is it just me that thinks this sounds ridiculous? I think I may just go back into retirement from bowling. I know I sound down on bowling, but I really do appreciate you guys help and advice.

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198303 - 12:45 AM Re: trouble sliding Re: Rand] djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 339

A/S/L: 70/m/IL Well then, Rand, how about letting all of us know what brand and model of shoe you're using now? How about letting us know how old they are while you're at it?

If you take a look at the shoes that offer interchangeable soles and heels, you typically get a pretty good variety of them in the box with them. Just check out the Dexter website and see for yourself.

I've thought about getting other heels and soles for my Dexter Tank shoes, but don't think I need anything more than what came with them as standard.

Have you discussed the issue you're having at that one establishment with the lane manager there? Perhaps they might offer some help to keep a customer happy. Who knows?

Top #198306 - 07:39 AM Re: trouble sliding Re: Rand] 6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 810

A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 810A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville In practice (and competition - LoL), I never use other than a number2 on my heel (for braking purposes). The sole is almost always a #6, but if the approaches are a little sticky I will switch to an 8. On very rare instances I have had to go down to a 4 sole, but the ones in my bag look practically new. Same with all the non2 heels. It is just a tool. Use when (if) necessary.



YMMV greatly...mine usually does _________________________

In decreasing order of reaction:

Monster Kraken - box 2k dull

Storm Code Red - box 1.5k +polish

Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull

Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish

Hammer Onyx Vibe - 4k dull

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

Top #198309 - 05:09 PM Re: trouble sliding Re: djp1080] Rand

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 10/06/17

Posts: 6

A/S/L: 65/m/Utah The shoes are just generic Dexters, about 6 years old, but haven't been used for about 4 years. My first thought was it must be the shoes, so I went back to my old wood lanes center and they slid fine. The lanes I bowl on now may be more on the fun side, but they have a guy on his hands and knees cleaning the approaches in front of the foul line every week before league, and the lanes seem to have a shot for everyone, even my down and in.

So are you saying you get more than the default soles with the shoes. I was under the impression that you had to buy any extra soles, and that they were expensive. It probably wouldn't work for me, I'd have to buy the slickest sole possible and hope.

Top #198310 - 05:56 PM Re: trouble sliding Re: Rand] djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 339

A/S/L: 70/m/IL

I tried the S10 sole, but it's too slick for most every place I go and the S6 sole that came with the shoes is to sticky.

Like one of the other guys here, I tried the red leather heel and it gave me too much slide as well. So I went back to the H5 saw tooth heel as the standard.

If you went with SST8 shoes you'll get the following. On the shoe you get an H5 Saw Tooth heel, H2 Ultra Brakz, S8 slide sole and T3 traction (for the right foot). You get the S6 and S10 soles plus H2 (ultra brakz) and H7 heels. You get two shoe protectors and a parts bag.

It doesn't sound like your shoe soles are the problem. Perhaps the Rand, The Dexter generic shoes look like they come with the S8 sole on both feet. That's what I use on my Tank shoes. You should be good to go with that in my opinion.I tried the S10 sole, but it's too slick for most every place I go and the S6 sole that came with the shoes is to sticky.Like one of the other guys here, I tried the red leather heel and it gave me too much slide as well. So I went back to the H5 saw tooth heel as the standard.If you went with SST8 shoes you'll get the following. On the shoe you get an H5 Saw Tooth heel, H2 Ultra Brakz, S8 slide sole and T3 traction (for the right foot). You get the S6 and S10 soles plus H2 (ultra brakz) and H7 heels. You get two shoe protectors and a parts bag.It doesn't sound like your shoe soles are the problem. Perhaps the Pro Shop operator could suggest something for you by watching you on the lanes during practice or pre league.

Top #198311 - 09:56 PM Re: trouble sliding Re: Rand] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9545

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9545A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill When houses converted to synthetic, they change both the lanes and the approaches. Over time, most found that the synthetic approach got sticky with humidity, much more then the old wood.



Newer upgrades have retained the wood approach with synthetic lanes.

That combination seems to be working better.



My old Linds Pro's slide just fine on wood surfaces. Wire brush the sole and alcohol clean the heels. About once a month.



Had a pair of Dexter SST5, fixed sole and heel. The heel wore off from sliding. Replaced them twice. They sit in the trunk of my car. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #198314 - 10:49 AM Re: trouble sliding Re: Dennis Michael] Rand

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 10/06/17

Posts: 6

A/S/L: 65/m/Utah Hey thanks so much guys for all the help, info, and advice. I'm not giving up. I've ordered the Master teflon pad. If that doesn't work, I'll have to buy new shoes and try the slickest sole combo available.

I can control too slick

Can't bowl if I stick

Top #198319 - 03:57 PM Re: trouble sliding Re: Rand] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 510

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 510A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Originally Posted By: Rand Hey thanks so much guys for all the help, info, and advice. I'm not giving up. I've ordered the Master teflon pad. If that doesn't work, I'll have to buy new shoes and try the slickest sole combo available.

I can control too slick

Can't bowl if I stick



The teflon pad is the cheapest and easiest solution that worked for me. I had to eventually buy new shoes because my old pair was just too worn out. Yours appears to be in good shape and should last you a while.



If you do try new shoes with interchangeable soles/heels, with Dexter, "S12" is the most slide friendly sole. I tried S6 and S8 and they didn't slide at all for me. The felt heel comes with the shoes and that works much better than the rubber one. Good luck. The teflon pad is the cheapest and easiest solution that worked for me. I had to eventually buy new shoes because my old pair was just too worn out. Yours appears to be in good shape and should last you a while.If you do try new shoes with interchangeable soles/heels, with Dexter, "S12" is the most slide friendly sole. I tried S6 and S8 and they didn't slide at all for me. The felt heel comes with the shoes and that works much better than the rubber one. Good luck. _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #198328 - 01:27 AM Re: trouble sliding Re: goobee] Rand

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 10/06/17

Posts: 6

A/S/L: 65/m/Utah Well, I tried the tru-slide tonight. I was very worried after seeing how small it was, and that it felt like sandpaper, but after a few practice slides, I could tell it was going to work.

After an adjustment game, my spare shooting returned and I bowled a 182 without a strike, and ended the night with a 214. I felt like my old self again. It's not the slide of my dreams, but definitely manageable. I could think about my game instead of thinking about falling down, and the best part is that my knee is not sore. I'm still considering the new shoe option, but this should get me by until I know more about my bowling future.

Thanks,

Rand

Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel