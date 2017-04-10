BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198265 - 10/04/17 09:36 PM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface
goobee
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 510
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
My last remaining Storm ball, a Hy-Road pearl the bridge between the fingers cracked on me recently. Not sure when, I haven't used the ball in a while, I was going to try it again and saw it. That makes 4 Storm/Roto Grip balls that have cracked on me.
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

#198272 - 10/07/17 11:37 AM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1073
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Sorry to hear that about your Hy-Road goobee.

Leaving my Hy-Road at 2000 Grit for now. Used my NS until the lanes came to the Hy-Road the third game. Wishing I had bought the Hy-Road Solid when it was still available. I threw it at a Demo when it came out and thought it was the best ball at the Demo. Oh Well. Maybe storm will recycle or release a version of the Hy-Road Solid again. Would make a good 1-2 combo for me.
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





#198274 - 10/07/17 12:50 PM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface
djp1080
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 339
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
If you thought you liked the Hy-Road solid, you might want to consider the Torrent. Got one recently to replace an old Vivid. I can use the Torrent for all three games on THS usually. Have it drilled up aggressively as I think I need as much help as I can get with a 3 3/8ths pin distance. With my speed it clears the front boards well and digs in nice at the range finders. Not too short and not too long. Perfect... I think you'd like it very much if you like your Hy-Road...

#198277 - 10/07/17 10:40 PM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9545
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
why do I hear of so many Storm balls cracking?

the Pro Shop has another given back every week, it seems.
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#198281 - 10/08/17 02:59 AM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface
82Boat69
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 498
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I've never put the question to a bowling ball manufacturer, but here's what I was told by an employee of one. The materials used to make new bowling balls are sensitive to heat/cold. As they warm they expand. As they cool, they contract. Like metal fatigue, they eventually crack. Since the outer shell(s) is weaker and less dense than the core, the shell cracks first.

Cracking between finger holes is usually a bridge that's too narrow. Also, if the edge around a finger, thumb-hole or balance-hole is too sharp, the edges can also crack. I use a thumb-slug and finger-lifts and never have this issue.

I've never had a high-end Storm ball crack, but every Tropical Storm or Tropical Breeze I've own cracked within 3 years, regardless of where and how it was stored.
15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 65 x 3-3/8 x 25 500/1000 Grit
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH

#198282 - 10/08/17 07:37 AM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1073
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: djp1080
If you thought you liked the Hy-Road solid, you might want to consider the Torrent.
Thanks for the recommendation. I will check it out. Also seen this on Bowl.com but don't know if it will be a US or overseas release. Hy-Road Nano October 3, 2017
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





#198302 - 10/09/17 11:46 PM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface
SteveH
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 742
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
I'm going to comment when I can read the thread ...... burp
Current League average 178

High League game: 290
High League Series: 768
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

#198326 - Yesterday at 02:49 PM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface
SteveH
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 742
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
My surface experiments with the Hy Road Pearl never went well, so I typically go back to out of box. I've reduced my polishing with Reacta Shine to every other week or so now. Ball seems to be the same as the day I got it. On our dry house I try to always keep it polished to get the length. Nearing the end of Year 3 on the HRP.

I've had balls crack for sure, and older Hammer, a Brunswick, my Crux cracked this year. The Crux had been on the carpeted floor for 2-3 months and not used. Bridge crack. The only consistency amongst balls that cracked for me, is that I wasn't using them actively.

I'm currently considering the new Roto Grip Hustle Ink, which many people tell me is the best house shot ball they've ever used. Definitely not a heavier oil ball. I'm still tossing around the idea of a Phase 2. The Ink and the Hy Road are incredible bargains. I priced up an Ink at $89, and drilled and delivered $119.
Current League average 178

High League game: 290
High League Series: 768
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

#198327 - Yesterday at 08:00 PM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface
djp1080
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 339
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Steve, What you're experiencing is what I've experienced with my Hy-Road (original version) as well. I probably have backed off on it a bit further. I've been considering getting the pearl version as it's a two-piece ball similar to the original version and it should hold up very well for the long run. smile
I like what I've seen of the Hustle INK. One of my teammates just got one and it looks like a real bowling ball. Nice, shiny and dark color. smile He used it in game 3 and it hit hard...

