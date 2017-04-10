Storm Hy-Road Surface

My surface experiments with the Hy Road Pearl never went well, so I typically go back to out of box. I've reduced my polishing with Reacta Shine to every other week or so now. Ball seems to be the same as the day I got it. On our dry house I try to always keep it polished to get the length. Nearing the end of Year 3 on the HRP.



I've had balls crack for sure, and older Hammer, a Brunswick, my Crux cracked this year. The Crux had been on the carpeted floor for 2-3 months and not used. Bridge crack. The only consistency amongst balls that cracked for me, is that I wasn't using them actively.



I'm currently considering the new Roto Grip Hustle Ink, which many people tell me is the best house shot ball they've ever used. Definitely not a heavier oil ball. I'm still tossing around the idea of a Phase 2. The Ink and the Hy Road are incredible bargains. I priced up an Ink at $89, and drilled and delivered $119.

