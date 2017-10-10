#198316 - 01:19 PM Re: Finger Swelling Re: foxbowler] djp1080

First, a story. I went to visit my son at college one weekend for one of their schools football games on Dad's weekend. Nice!

We had some extra time so we made it to a hockey game that night and we managed to go over to the union hall for some bowling. I didn't bring my bag, balls and shoes, so I used house equipment instead.

We bowled three games and I did okay. Had fun, but when I got home the next day my fingers hurt for a week. My bowling balls are all drilled fingertip and I seldom squeeze the ball. I try to relax my hand as much as possible. With that darn house ball I had to hold on to it rather than it hold on to me otherwise it would fall off my hand. I paid dearly in pain for several days later.

So I can feel your pain Fox.

There's not much you can do except to learn how to use bowling tape which is sold in the

I suggest that you get yourself a ball that fits your hand whether it's a new one or a plugged and redrilled old one. Actually one might find a decent old one at the Goodwill Store if you have one, but you'll still have to pay for plugging and redrill.

