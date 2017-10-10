BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198312 - Yesterday at 10:25 AM Finger Swelling
foxbowler Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 10/10/17
Posts: 2
A/S/L: 16/f/Nebraska
Hi, so I am a high school bowler and this is my first year so I don't have my own ball yet. I use a 10 lb. house ball. My middle finger keeps swelling during matches and practice. I push through the pain because I'm on JV and we only have the minimum players of 4. If I sit out then we lose the points I could have gotten. But my finger starts to swell and hurt and its harder to grip the ball. What should I do until I get my own ball

#198315 - Yesterday at 11:47 AM Re: Finger Swelling
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9544
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Chances are, your house ball doesn't fit. You didn't say which finger. Could be a different reason for each.

But,
1. A 10 pound ball would probably be too light for you. General rule is 1/10 of your weight when learning.
2. It's a conventional grip as a house ball. Your span between thumb and fingers is prob too short. Causing you to grip the ball and squeeze with your fingers.
3. I'd look in the Pro Shop for a used ball and have it plugged and redrilled to fit your hand. It's the most economic way to go.
4. Our Pro Shop here, offers older balls to the local HS kids that were left behind.
See if yours will help too.
5. Learn the proper release as releasing a ball improperly could cause pain.

Need more info. Which finger, and where on your finger. Any blisters? Open sores when bowling?

http://www.jayhawkbowling.com/Pro_s_Corner/Fitting_Tips/fitting.html

Sorry, I see you did mention the middle finger. Your ball is too light and the span is too short, are the probable causes. You squeeze with the middle finger when you roll. Is there a gap between your palm and the ball? Shouldn't be.
Lay your hand over the ball, thumb in the hole. Stretch your hand over the ball. The knuckle should be centered in the finger hole for a better fit.


#198316 - Yesterday at 01:19 PM Re: Finger Swelling
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 338
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Fox, I tend to agree with Dennis.
First, a story. I went to visit my son at college one weekend for one of their schools football games on Dad's weekend. Nice!
We had some extra time so we made it to a hockey game that night and we managed to go over to the union hall for some bowling. I didn't bring my bag, balls and shoes, so I used house equipment instead.
We bowled three games and I did okay. Had fun, but when I got home the next day my fingers hurt for a week. My bowling balls are all drilled fingertip and I seldom squeeze the ball. I try to relax my hand as much as possible. With that darn house ball I had to hold on to it rather than it hold on to me otherwise it would fall off my hand. I paid dearly in pain for several days later.
So I can feel your pain Fox.
There's not much you can do except to learn how to use bowling tape which is sold in the Pro Shop at the lanes. There is white tape and black tape. The Pro Shop guy can show you how to use it if you go that route.
I suggest that you get yourself a ball that fits your hand whether it's a new one or a plugged and redrilled old one. Actually one might find a decent old one at the Goodwill Store if you have one, but you'll still have to pay for plugging and redrill.
Best of luck...

#198318 - Yesterday at 03:53 PM Re: Finger Swelling
foxbowler Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 10/10/17
Posts: 2
A/S/L: 16/f/Nebraska
My school's home alley does not have a Pro Shop I believe. I've never seen one there and it's a pretty small alley


#198321 - Yesterday at 04:11 PM Re: Finger Swelling
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 510
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Yep, fit is the primary culprit. Too tight or too loose finger/thumb holes can cause all kinds of problems. Same with span as Dennis pointed out.

You should make it a priority to get your own ball sooner than later. Since there isn't a Pro Shop in the bowling center, you'll need to locate one somewhere else. Talk to your parents, let them know that a beginner's bowling ball can be purchased fairly inexpensive. Also, a properly fitted will reduce the likelihood of injuries and help you learn the game.
#198322 - Yesterday at 04:21 PM Re: Finger Swelling
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 338
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
That's too bad that there's not a Pro Shop there.
One thing though, bowling should be fun. It's been fun for me since I was a youngster.
Hope you can find another place with a Pro Shop and get an inexpensive plastic ball that fits your hand properly. You'll wonder why you didn't do that in the first place.
Bowling with your own ball can make a difference in the enjoyment of the game and improve your scores pretty quickly.
Good luck Fox!

