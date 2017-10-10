Sponsored Links







Finger Swelling foxbowler

A/S/L: 16/f/Nebraska Hi, so I am a high school bowler and this is my first year so I don't have my own ball yet. I use a 10 lb. house ball. My middle finger keeps swelling during matches and practice. I push through the pain because I'm on JV and we only have the minimum players of 4. If I sit out then we lose the points I could have gotten. But my finger starts to swell and hurt and its harder to grip the ball. What should I do until I get my own ball

Re: Finger Swelling Dennis Michael





1. A 10 pound ball would probably be too light for you. General rule is 1/10 of your weight when learning.

2. It's a conventional grip as a house ball. Your span between thumb and fingers is prob too short. Causing you to grip the ball and squeeze with your fingers.

5. Learn the proper release as releasing a ball improperly could cause pain.



Need more info. Which finger, and where on your finger. Any blisters? Open sores when bowling?



Sorry, I see you did mention the middle finger. Your ball is too light and the span is too short, are the probable causes. You squeeze with the middle finger when you roll. Is there a gap between your palm and the ball? Shouldn't be.

