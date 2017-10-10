Finger Swelling

Chances are, your house ball doesn't fit. You didn't say which finger. Could be a different reason for each.
But,
1. A 10 pound ball would probably be too light for you. General rule is 1/10 of your weight when learning.
2. It's a conventional grip as a house ball. Your span between thumb and fingers is prob too short. Causing you to grip the ball and squeeze with your fingers.
3. I'd look in the Pro Shop
for a used ball and have it plugged and redrilled to fit your hand. It's the most economic way to go.
4. Our Pro Shop
here, offers older balls to the local HS kids that were left behind.
See if yours will help too.
5. Learn the proper release as releasing a ball improperly could cause pain.
Need more info. Which finger, and where on your finger. Any blisters? Open sores when bowling?http://www.jayhawkbowling.com/Pro_s_Corner/Fitting_Tips/fitting.html
Sorry, I see you did mention the middle finger. Your ball is too light and the span is too short, are the probable causes. You squeeze with the middle finger when you roll. Is there a gap between your palm and the ball? Shouldn't be.
Lay your hand over the ball, thumb in the hole. Stretch your hand over the ball. The knuckle should be centered in the finger hole for a better fit.