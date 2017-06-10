BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions » trouble sliding
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198299 - Yesterday at 04:11 PM Re: trouble sliding [Re: Dennis Michael]
Rand Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 10/06/17
Posts: 3
A/S/L: 65/m/Utah
Is the slide sock different from the slider with the elastic band that goes around the back of the shoe?
My shoes are still in good shape, I bowled for 45 years on wood lanes and any decent shoe would work. A couple games to break them in and you were golden.
Now it seems like a very expensive and complicated road just to be able to do the most basic bowling step.
I guess the only solution is to buy shoes with interchangeable soles, and then buy a bunch of expensive extra soles and try to find a combination that will slide. Is it just me that thinks this sounds ridiculous? I think I may just go back into retirement from bowling. I know I sound down on bowling, but I really do appreciate you guys help and advice.

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#198303 - Today at 12:45 AM Re: trouble sliding [Re: Rand]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 335
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Well then, Rand, how about letting all of us know what brand and model of shoe you're using now? How about letting us know how old they are while you're at it?
If you take a look at the shoes that offer interchangeable soles and heels, you typically get a pretty good variety of them in the box with them. Just check out the Dexter website and see for yourself.
I've thought about getting other heels and soles for my Dexter Tank shoes, but don't think I need anything more than what came with them as standard.
Have you discussed the issue you're having at that one establishment with the lane manager there? Perhaps they might offer some help to keep a customer happy. Who knows?

Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
People who talk [email protected]#$
by goobee - Today at 01:11 AM
trouble sliding
by djp1080 - Today at 12:45 AM
Storm Hy-Road Surface
by SteveH - Yesterday at 11:46 PM
What a Disparity
by SteveH - Yesterday at 11:43 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by goobee - 10/08/17 10:16 PM
High Pressure Scratch league and lane conditions
by steveA - 10/05/17 05:07 PM
leagues
by steveA - 10/05/17 04:50 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 09-30-2017
by Brownswick - 10/02/17 09:27 PM
Brunswock Silver BTU
by goobee - 10/02/17 09:07 PM
Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!
by 6_ball_man - 09/29/17 11:08 AM
Slow speed and weak release - matching up...
by nord - 09/26/17 02:21 AM
Hybrid Ball?
by djp1080 - 09/25/17 10:40 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.