Re: trouble sliding Re: Dennis Michael] Rand

Rand



Registered: 10/06/17

Posts: 3

A/S/L: 65/m/Utah Is the slide sock different from the slider with the elastic band that goes around the back of the shoe?

My shoes are still in good shape, I bowled for 45 years on wood lanes and any decent shoe would work. A couple games to break them in and you were golden.

Now it seems like a very expensive and complicated road just to be able to do the most basic bowling step.

I guess the only solution is to buy shoes with interchangeable soles, and then buy a bunch of expensive extra soles and try to find a combination that will slide. Is it just me that thinks this sounds ridiculous? I think I may just go back into retirement from bowling. I know I sound down on bowling, but I really do appreciate you guys help and advice.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: trouble sliding Re: Rand] djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 335

A/S/L: 70/m/IL Well then, Rand, how about letting all of us know what brand and model of shoe you're using now? How about letting us know how old they are while you're at it?

If you take a look at the shoes that offer interchangeable soles and heels, you typically get a pretty good variety of them in the box with them. Just check out the Dexter website and see for yourself.

I've thought about getting other heels and soles for my Dexter Tank shoes, but don't think I need anything more than what came with them as standard.

Have you discussed the issue you're having at that one establishment with the lane manager there? Perhaps they might offer some help to keep a customer happy. Who knows?

Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

