Storm Hy-Road Surface

A/S/L: 69/M/California I've never put the question to a bowling ball manufacturer, but here's what I was told by an employee of one. The materials used to make new bowling balls are sensitive to heat/cold. As they warm they expand. As they cool, they contract. Like metal fatigue, they eventually crack. Since the outer shell(s) is weaker and less dense than the core, the shell cracks first.



Cracking between finger holes is usually a bridge that's too narrow. Also, if the edge around a finger, thumb-hole or balance-hole is too sharp, the edges can also crack. I use a thumb-slug and finger-lifts and never have this issue.



I've never had a high-end Storm ball crack, but every Tropical Storm or Tropical Breeze I've own cracked within 3 years, regardless of where and how it was stored. _________________________

