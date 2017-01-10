|
#198253 - 10/01/17 09:58 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 512
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Congrats on the 257 Richie, great game.
208+236+202=646 for me tonight. Still getting used to the new pattern and hit the pocket just about all night but carry is not as good and 5 opens on the night didn't help either (two apiece in games 1 & 3). Actually was having a good 3rd game and was on a triple when I left a 10 pin in the 9th and missed it before going 9/9 in the 10th so a potential 246 turned into a 202. I think I figured out how to play the lanes, gotta lay it down just inside 2nd arrow with just a couple of boards of head belly but need to be more consistent with my rotation and spare shooting to get back to 700+.
|
|
|
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
|
|
|
#198259 - 10/03/17 11:33 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1317
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
|
ugh - that's all I have to say about last night's league. Ugh.
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759
16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot
"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"
|
|
|
#198260 - 10/03/17 12:15 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: mmalsed]
Regional Pro Contender
Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 505
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
|
ugh - that's all I have to say about last night's league. Ugh.
Tell us how you really feel?
|
|
|
#198261 - 10/03/17 06:03 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9541
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
Double Ugh. Lowest series over last 2 years.
No spares in the first 2 games, but did have 9 splits.
|
|
|
#198263 - 10/04/17 05:50 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9541
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
IDK, after my worst night in years, I came back with a 684. Go figure???
|
|
|
#198266 - 10/04/17 10:42 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4560
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
I definitely wanted my first game back, but I saved something in the third game with my first deuce in this league this season. I wasn't lined up on my 10 pin, but, fortunately, I didn't have to shoot one in the third game, picking up everything I could shoot at for a clean game.Result
: 123-169-207=499Average (12 games)
: 166Average for last 9 games
: 170Next week's AVG+1 score
: 512Composite average (24 games)
: 173
Brian and Tom were both over 500, and Kathy chipped in a 183 first game. We took four from a very tough team (the core of which were the league's champions two seasons ago).
|
|
|
#198271 - 10/07/17 12:05 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 512
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
|
Ugh for me too, especially after the first game: 236, 181, 204 for 621. Lanes played a lot tighter on the left side and I noticed even other lefties on other pairs had trouble getting their ball to the pocket in practice. So not sure what they're doing with the pattern but I was able to play a little further out than normal (around 5-6) but had to watch my speed. Started with a clean 236 but fell apart in the 2nd game when I stopped carrying and whiffed two 7 pins. 3rd game more of the same with a bad adjustment ending up in a washout. Had just 114 after 7 coming off an open but made an adjustment to get lower at the line and get the ball onto the lane and was able to go off the sheet to finish in the two-0s. Frustrating that in the last 3 weeks the shot has played drastically different.
|
|
|
#198275 - 10/07/17 06:07 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Regional Pro Contender
Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 505
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
|
They finally put a decent amount of oil on the lanes today, I was able to use my favorite ball, Game Breaker 2. 175, 225, 231.
|
|
|
#198290 - Yesterday at 09:20 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4560
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
A bit more consistent effort tonight, as I only missed one single pin (a 10 in the second game) and had at least a double in each game.Result
: 194-202-174=570Average (15 games)
: 182Average for last 9 games
: 183Next week's AVG+1 score
: 552Composite average (27 games)
: 175
The three of us were all over 500 tonight, with all of us over 200 in the second game. Team won first two and total for six.
|
|
|
#198293 - Yesterday at 09:58 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 512
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
|
Good bounce back you two.
Had 244,238,205 for 687 tonight. Used my Brute Strength and happy with how I threw it for the most part. Made sure to get down low and get it on the lane so the ball could transition properly, and that allowed me some swing area. Had a possible 279 going into the last frame of game 1 but rushed the shot a bit and paid for it with my only split of the night. Second game was clean, 3rd game started with 4 strikes but then ran into some issues, thought about making a ball change but didn't pull the trigger. Whiffed two 7 pins though to cost me the 700 series so not a great end to the night but I think I've figured some things out after a subpar 2 week stretch.
|
|
|
