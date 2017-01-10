BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198253 - 10/01/17 09:58 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 512
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Congrats on the 257 Richie, great game.

208+236+202=646 for me tonight. Still getting used to the new pattern and hit the pocket just about all night but carry is not as good and 5 opens on the night didn't help either (two apiece in games 1 & 3). Actually was having a good 3rd game and was on a triple when I left a 10 pin in the 9th and missed it before going 9/9 in the 10th so a potential 246 turned into a 202. I think I figured out how to play the lanes, gotta lay it down just inside 2nd arrow with just a couple of boards of head belly but need to be more consistent with my rotation and spare shooting to get back to 700+.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Top
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#198259 - 10/03/17 11:33 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1317
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
ugh - that's all I have to say about last night's league. Ugh.
_________________________
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top
#198260 - 10/03/17 12:15 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: mmalsed]
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 505
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Originally Posted By: mmalsed
ugh - that's all I have to say about last night's league. Ugh.


Tell us how you really feel? grin
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#198261 - 10/03/17 06:03 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9541
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Double Ugh. Lowest series over last 2 years.
No spares in the first 2 games, but did have 9 splits.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#198263 - 10/04/17 05:50 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9541
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
IDK, after my worst night in years, I came back with a 684. Go figure???
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#198266 - 10/04/17 10:42 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4560
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame

I definitely wanted my first game back, but I saved something in the third game with my first deuce in this league this season. I wasn't lined up on my 10 pin, but, fortunately, I didn't have to shoot one in the third game, picking up everything I could shoot at for a clean game.

Result: 123-169-207=499
Average (12 games): 166
Average for last 9 games: 170
Next week's AVG+1 score: 512

Composite average (24 games): 173

Brian and Tom were both over 500, and Kathy chipped in a 183 first game. We took four from a very tough team (the core of which were the league's champions two seasons ago).
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 166 HS: 556 HG: 207
Sunday Niters - Avg: 182 HS: 592 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#198271 - 10/07/17 12:05 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 512
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Ugh for me too, especially after the first game: 236, 181, 204 for 621. Lanes played a lot tighter on the left side and I noticed even other lefties on other pairs had trouble getting their ball to the pocket in practice. So not sure what they're doing with the pattern but I was able to play a little further out than normal (around 5-6) but had to watch my speed. Started with a clean 236 but fell apart in the 2nd game when I stopped carrying and whiffed two 7 pins. 3rd game more of the same with a bad adjustment ending up in a washout. Had just 114 after 7 coming off an open but made an adjustment to get lower at the line and get the ball onto the lane and was able to go off the sheet to finish in the two-0s. Frustrating that in the last 3 weeks the shot has played drastically different.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Top
#198275 - 10/07/17 06:07 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 505
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
They finally put a decent amount of oil on the lanes today, I was able to use my favorite ball, Game Breaker 2. 175, 225, 231.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#198290 - Yesterday at 09:20 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4560
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame

A bit more consistent effort tonight, as I only missed one single pin (a 10 in the second game) and had at least a double in each game.

Result: 194-202-174=570
Average (15 games): 182
Average for last 9 games: 183
Next week's AVG+1 score: 552

Composite average (27 games): 175

The three of us were all over 500 tonight, with all of us over 200 in the second game. Team won first two and total for six.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 166 HS: 556 HG: 207
Sunday Niters - Avg: 182 HS: 592 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#198293 - Yesterday at 09:58 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 512
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Good bounce back you two.

Had 244,238,205 for 687 tonight. Used my Brute Strength and happy with how I threw it for the most part. Made sure to get down low and get it on the lane so the ball could transition properly, and that allowed me some swing area. Had a possible 279 going into the last frame of game 1 but rushed the shot a bit and paid for it with my only split of the night. Second game was clean, 3rd game started with 4 strikes but then ran into some issues, thought about making a ball change but didn't pull the trigger. Whiffed two 7 pins though to cost me the 700 series so not a great end to the night but I think I've figured some things out after a subpar 2 week stretch.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Top
Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
