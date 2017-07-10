Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #198278 - 11:23 PM trouble sliding Rand

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 10/06/17

Posts: 2

A/S/L: 65/m/Utah Hi all, I'm a senior, just trying to get back into bowling after about a four year absence. I did all my bowling on wood lanes and just recently joined a league on synthetic. I find that I can't slide on the new approaches. If I can't slide, it is devastating to my game, I simply cannot bowl. I had no idea the game had changed so much the the most basic and essential technique in my game is now impossible. I looked around my league, and it appears no one slides anymore. My shoes make an audible squeek as I try to slide, then lurch forward and try to regain my balance and deliver the ball. Doesn't work. I went back to my old center and bowled a game to see if it was me. It's not, I was able to slide effortlessly. I've tried the powder, and it is a joke, shouldn't be legal. I tried a shoe slider, helped a tiny bit, but it didn't cover the whole sole as I have big feet.

Is there a fix for this situation? Am I the only one? I just want to be able to bowl my 3 games a week and I can't afford those fancy $200 shoes.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#198279 - 12:06 AM Re: trouble sliding Re: Rand] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 505

Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 505A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California







They're like $12 or so.



Don't use powders, they cause more problems than they solve. I like you came back from a long absence (20+ years) and found the approaches not sliding to my liking. I initially used my original Linds Classics that I had from the 80's and they stuck like glue to the approaches. I finally added one of these teflon pads to the bottom of my sliding shoe and things got bearable.They're like $12 or so.Don't use powders, they cause more problems than they solve.



Edited by goobee ( 12:07 AM )

#198280 - 02:44 AM Re: trouble sliding Re: Rand] 82Boat69

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 497

A/S/L: 69/M/California Before you buy shoes, try a bowling shoe-sliding sock. It will fit over the toe of your sliding shoe and will probably do the trick. About $15. Better yet, borrow someone's first to see if it will work for you.



If the approaches are synthetic and the house does not have a humidity system, they will be slick when humidity is low and sticky when humidity is high.



$200 for bowling shoes is nothing :-) Wait until you need to buy replacement soles :-) Stay away from anyone named Rumpelstiltskin.

#198283 - 02:49 PM Re: trouble sliding Re: 82Boat69] W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 266

Action BowlerRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 266A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Originally Posted By: 82Boat69 Before you buy shoes, try a bowling shoe-sliding sock. It will fit over the toe of your sliding shoe and will probably do the trick. About $15. Better yet, borrow someone's first to see if it will work for you.



Check with the management as to when the last time the approach was cleaned.

Check with the management as to when the last time the approach was cleaned.
The 10 year old's birthday party may have left it a little sticky.

#198284 - 03:11 PM Re: trouble sliding Re: 82Boat69] Rand

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 10/06/17

Posts: 2

A/S/L: 65/m/Utah Thanks guys, maybe I'll try the teflon pad. I've tried the brunswick slider, but it doesn't cover enough of the sole. I've never been so disappointed and disheartened in my life. It's like I got the equipment, paid the fees to golf, but when I get to the first tee, there is a big brick wall in front of the tee that they forgot to tell you about, so you can't even hit your ball. No wonder bowling centers are closing, and bowling is dying. Has the most basic technique in bowling just been discarded? Is it just not possible to have decent approaches? I guess it's all about the young power players, and us sliding seniors get tossed by the wayside. Does everyone just plant now? I didn't see one person even trying to slide last week. I can't relearn how to bowl, an arthritic knee prevents that. Is it legal to wear a tube sock over your whole shoe? Any more advice I could get would be appreciated.

#198285 - 05:39 PM Re: trouble sliding Re: Rand] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 692

Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 692A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Originally Posted By: Rand I guess it's all about the young power players, and us sliding seniors get tossed by the wayside. Does everyone just plant now?

I would be considered a (sort of on both counts) young power player. I own a pair of Dexter SST8's and have them set for a longer slide, I probably have either a 1.5 or 2 foot slide at my home center on wood approaches (I am extremely happy that they kept the wood approaches in the 90's when they installed synthetic lanes), so I would say that I still slide. I want to keep it that way too, my family has a history of arthritis and I want to keep as little stress on my knee as possible.



I have seen other bowlers use a tube sock over the shoe, however I will say not to rule out the possibility of getting different shoes. My shoes are now around 5-6 years old and are still in excellent shape. I also didn't spend terribly much on them (around $130) having bought them online. Additionally, if the shoes you are using have slide soles on both feet as opposed to a sliding sole and a traction sole, you might want to upgrade to having a slide sole and traction sole. Also, with how inconsistent synthetic approaches can be I would want options. Just my thoughts.



I would be considered a (sort of on both counts) young power player. I own a pair of Dexter SST8's and have them set for a longer slide, I probably have either a 1.5 or 2 foot slide at my home center on wood approaches (I am extremely happy that they kept the wood approaches in the 90's when they installed synthetic lanes), so I would say that I still slide. I want to keep it that way too, my family has a history of arthritis and I want to keep as little stress on my knee as possible.

I have seen other bowlers use a tube sock over the shoe, however I will say not to rule out the possibility of getting different shoes. My shoes are now around 5-6 years old and are still in excellent shape. I also didn't spend terribly much on them (around $130) having bought them online. Additionally, if the shoes you are using have slide soles on both feet as opposed to a sliding sole and a traction sole, you might want to upgrade to having a slide sole and traction sole. Also, with how inconsistent synthetic approaches can be I would want options. Just my thoughts.

Mark

#198286 - 07:34 PM Re: trouble sliding Re: Rand] djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 334

A/S/L: 70/m/IL

Not many contenders plant in bowling that I've seen at least at the PBA level.

I've bowled at a number of places around my area and have not experienced anything like you are; however, I've never gone to one of the entertainment center bowling alleys like Bowlero, etc. Perhaps they don't maintain there facilities well. Don't know.

I went to more expensive shoes for this older body so that my knees would never be stressed as much. It's good to have a fairly good physical condition while bowling.

Just checked on one of the supplier sites and you can get a decent pair of right handed or left handed shoes for around $40 (Etonic Men's Stabilite) and Dexter Pro Am II for around $50. Both have pretty good reviews and one of the fellows in our senior league likes his Pro Am's that I suggested to him. He used to rent alley shoes and told him that he'd save some $$ if he'd get his own. He's even bowling better now.

What kind of shoe are you using right now? How old are they?Not many contenders plant in bowling that I've seen at least at the PBA level.I've bowled at a number of places around my area and have not experienced anything like you are; however, I've never gone to one of the entertainment center bowling alleys like Bowlero, etc. Perhaps they don't maintain there facilities well. Don't know.I went to more expensive shoes for this older body so that my knees would never be stressed as much. It's good to have a fairly good physical condition while bowling.Just checked on one of the supplier sites and you can get a decent pair of right handed or left handed shoes for around $40 (Etonic Men's Stabilite) and Dexter Pro Am II for around $50. Both have pretty good reviews and one of the fellows in our senior league likes his Pro Am's that I suggested to him. He used to rent alley shoes and told him that he'd save some $$ if he'd get his own. He's even bowling better now.Good luck Rand!

#198287 - 08:12 PM Re: trouble sliding Re: Rand] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 505

Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 505A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California The suede bottom shoes don't cut it for some of us older bowlers. I would not have bought new shoes except for the fact that the heels were worn on my old Linds and I was walking wrong in them. I bought a current generation Linds Classic and got zero slide with them. I tossed those and bought a pair with removal soles and heels. Even with those, I had to change the S6 soles to S12 and the rubber heel to the felt heel before I felt comfortable in them.



Edited by goobee ( 08:13 PM )

#198289 - 09:02 PM Re: trouble sliding Re: goobee] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 692

Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 692A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey I agree with goobee about Dexter's heel and sole combination out of the box barely having any slide. I'm using the red felt heel with the S8 sole. I've used that combination for years. I can't imagine how slick approaches would need to be for me to use the tackier heels and soles.



Mark

#198291 - 09:49 PM Re: trouble sliding Re: Rand] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9541

Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9541A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill 1. Try the slide sock. I think, mmm??? Why buy interchangeable soles if they don't work???

2. The slide sock will help. But not if your heel sticks. Clean your slide heel.

3. Have the house clean the approach with alcohol and wait til it dries. It does help.

4. For Heaven's sake, DON'T USE POWDER!! Yes, it is illegal.



Can't say any more. I don't use Dexter's. My foot is too narrow for them.



Edited by Dennis Michael ( 09:50 PM )

Top

