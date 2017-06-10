BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions » trouble sliding
ChatBox:

#198278 - Yesterday at 11:23 PM trouble sliding
Rand Online content
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 10/06/17
Posts: 2
A/S/L: 65/m/Utah
Hi all, I'm a senior, just trying to get back into bowling after about a four year absence. I did all my bowling on wood lanes and just recently joined a league on synthetic. I find that I can't slide on the new approaches. If I can't slide, it is devastating to my game, I simply cannot bowl. I had no idea the game had changed so much the the most basic and essential technique in my game is now impossible. I looked around my league, and it appears no one slides anymore. My shoes make an audible squeek as I try to slide, then lurch forward and try to regain my balance and deliver the ball. Doesn't work. I went back to my old center and bowled a game to see if it was me. It's not, I was able to slide effortlessly. I've tried the powder, and it is a joke, shouldn't be legal. I tried a shoe slider, helped a tiny bit, but it didn't cover the whole sole as I have big feet.
Is there a fix for this situation? Am I the only one? I just want to be able to bowl my 3 games a week and I can't afford those fancy $200 shoes.

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198279 - Today at 12:06 AM Re: trouble sliding [Re: Rand]
goobee Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 501
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I like you came back from a long absence (20+ years) and found the approaches not sliding to my liking. I initially used my original Linds Classics that I had from the 80's and they stuck like glue to the approaches. I finally added one of these teflon pads to the bottom of my sliding shoe and things got bearable.



They're like $12 or so.

Don't use powders, they cause more problems than they solve.


#198280 - Today at 02:44 AM Re: trouble sliding [Re: Rand]
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 497
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Before you buy shoes, try a bowling shoe-sliding sock. It will fit over the toe of your sliding shoe and will probably do the trick. About $15. Better yet, borrow someone's first to see if it will work for you.

If the approaches are synthetic and the house does not have a humidity system, they will be slick when humidity is low and sticky when humidity is high.

$200 for bowling shoes is nothing :-) Wait until you need to buy replacement soles :-) Stay away from anyone named Rumpelstiltskin.
#198283 - Today at 02:49 PM Re: trouble sliding [Re: 82Boat69]
W9JAB Online brickwall
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 266
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69
Before you buy shoes, try a bowling shoe-sliding sock. It will fit over the toe of your sliding shoe and will probably do the trick. About $15. Better yet, borrow someone's first to see if it will work for you.

Check with the management as to when the last time the approach was cleaned.
The 10 year old's birthday party may have left it a little sticky. nelson
#198284 - Today at 03:11 PM Re: trouble sliding [Re: 82Boat69]
Rand Online content
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 10/06/17
Posts: 2
A/S/L: 65/m/Utah
Thanks guys, maybe I'll try the teflon pad. I've tried the brunswick slider, but it doesn't cover enough of the sole. I've never been so disappointed and disheartened in my life. It's like I got the equipment, paid the fees to golf, but when I get to the first tee, there is a big brick wall in front of the tee that they forgot to tell you about, so you can't even hit your ball. No wonder bowling centers are closing, and bowling is dying. Has the most basic technique in bowling just been discarded? Is it just not possible to have decent approaches? I guess it's all about the young power players, and us sliding seniors get tossed by the wayside. Does everyone just plant now? I didn't see one person even trying to slide last week. I can't relearn how to bowl, an arthritic knee prevents that. Is it legal to wear a tube sock over your whole shoe? Any more advice I could get would be appreciated.

