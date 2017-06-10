trouble sliding

Hi all, I'm a senior, just trying to get back into bowling after about a four year absence. I did all my bowling on wood lanes and just recently joined a league on synthetic. I find that I can't slide on the new approaches. If I can't slide, it is devastating to my game, I simply cannot bowl. I had no idea the game had changed so much the the most basic and essential technique in my game is now impossible. I looked around my league, and it appears no one slides anymore. My shoes make an audible squeek as I try to slide, then lurch forward and try to regain my balance and deliver the ball. Doesn't work. I went back to my old center and bowled a game to see if it was me. It's not, I was able to slide effortlessly. I've tried the powder, and it is a joke, shouldn't be legal. I tried a shoe slider, helped a tiny bit, but it didn't cover the whole sole as I have big feet.
Is there a fix for this situation? Am I the only one? I just want to be able to bowl my 3 games a week and I can't afford those fancy $200 shoes.