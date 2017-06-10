Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #198278 - 11:23 PM trouble sliding Rand

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 10/06/17

Posts: 2

A/S/L: 65/m/Utah Hi all, I'm a senior, just trying to get back into bowling after about a four year absence. I did all my bowling on wood lanes and just recently joined a league on synthetic. I find that I can't slide on the new approaches. If I can't slide, it is devastating to my game, I simply cannot bowl. I had no idea the game had changed so much the the most basic and essential technique in my game is now impossible. I looked around my league, and it appears no one slides anymore. My shoes make an audible squeek as I try to slide, then lurch forward and try to regain my balance and deliver the ball. Doesn't work. I went back to my old center and bowled a game to see if it was me. It's not, I was able to slide effortlessly. I've tried the powder, and it is a joke, shouldn't be legal. I tried a shoe slider, helped a tiny bit, but it didn't cover the whole sole as I have big feet.

Is there a fix for this situation? Am I the only one? I just want to be able to bowl my 3 games a week and I can't afford those fancy $200 shoes.

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198279 - 12:06 AM Re: trouble sliding Re: Rand] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 501

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 501A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California







They're like $12 or so.



Don't use powders, they cause more problems than they solve. I like you came back from a long absence (20+ years) and found the approaches not sliding to my liking. I initially used my original Linds Classics that I had from the 80's and they stuck like glue to the approaches. I finally added one of these teflon pads to the bottom of my sliding shoe and things got bearable.They're like $12 or so.Don't use powders, they cause more problems than they solve.



Edited by goobee ( 12:07 AM ) _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #198280 - 02:44 AM Re: trouble sliding Re: Rand] 82Boat69

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 497

A/S/L: 69/M/California Before you buy shoes, try a bowling shoe-sliding sock. It will fit over the toe of your sliding shoe and will probably do the trick. About $15. Better yet, borrow someone's first to see if it will work for you.



If the approaches are synthetic and the house does not have a humidity system, they will be slick when humidity is low and sticky when humidity is high.



$200 for bowling shoes is nothing :-) Wait until you need to buy replacement soles :-) Stay away from anyone named Rumpelstiltskin. _________________________

15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 65 x 3-3/8 x 25 500/1000 Grit

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979



325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH

Top #198283 - 02:49 PM Re: trouble sliding Re: 82Boat69] W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 266

A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Action BowlerRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 266A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Originally Posted By: 82Boat69 Before you buy shoes, try a bowling shoe-sliding sock. It will fit over the toe of your sliding shoe and will probably do the trick. About $15. Better yet, borrow someone's first to see if it will work for you.



Check with the management as to when the last time the approach was cleaned.

The 10 year old's birthday party may have left it a little sticky. Check with the management as to when the last time the approach was cleaned.The 10 year old's birthday party may have left it a little sticky. _________________________

L/T 48

Code Black

Top #198284 - 03:11 PM Re: trouble sliding Re: 82Boat69] Rand

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 10/06/17

Posts: 2

A/S/L: 65/m/Utah Thanks guys, maybe I'll try the teflon pad. I've tried the brunswick slider, but it doesn't cover enough of the sole. I've never been so disappointed and disheartened in my life. It's like I got the equipment, paid the fees to golf, but when I get to the first tee, there is a big brick wall in front of the tee that they forgot to tell you about, so you can't even hit your ball. No wonder bowling centers are closing, and bowling is dying. Has the most basic technique in bowling just been discarded? Is it just not possible to have decent approaches? I guess it's all about the young power players, and us sliding seniors get tossed by the wayside. Does everyone just plant now? I didn't see one person even trying to slide last week. I can't relearn how to bowl, an arthritic knee prevents that. Is it legal to wear a tube sock over your whole shoe? Any more advice I could get would be appreciated.

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel