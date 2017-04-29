BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197361 - 04/29/17 08:25 AM Re: Team 3: The Unbowlieveables
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1072
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Hey guys I know I have not posted much this season but still liked being on the virtual league. This has been a down season for me but having my equipment and health issues resolved I think I will see an improvement in the future. Good Luck to all.
_________________________
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





#198239 - 09/29/17 09:43 PM Re: Team 3: The Unbowlieveables
goobee
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 500
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Originally Posted By: BOSStull
Hey guys I know I have not posted much this season but still liked being on the virtual league. This has been a down season for me but having my equipment and health issues resolved I think I will see an improvement in the future. Good Luck to all.


I hope things are going better for you Boss.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

#198273 - Today at 11:59 AM Re: Team 3: The Unbowlieveables
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1072
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Yes goobee they are . All issues are resolved.

Not really shooting lights out but feeling good about my bowling. average is back up.


Edited by BOSStull (Today at 11:59 AM)
_________________________
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





#198276 - Today at 08:17 PM Re: Team 3: The Unbowlieveables
goobee
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 500
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Good to hear Boss.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

