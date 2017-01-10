#198266 - 10:42 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4559

A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4559A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame



I definitely wanted my first game back, but I saved something in the third game with my first deuce in this league this season. I wasn't lined up on my 10 pin, but, fortunately, I didn't have to shoot one in the third game, picking up everything I could shoot at for a clean game.



Result : 123-169-207=499

Average (12 games) : 166

Average for last 9 games : 170

Next week's AVG+1 score : 512



Composite average (24 games) : 173



Brian and Tom were both over 500, and Kathy chipped in a 183 first game. We took four from a very tough team (the core of which were the league's champions two seasons ago). I definitely wanted my first game back, but I saved something in the third game with my first deuce in this league this season. I wasn't lined up on my 10 pin, but, fortunately, I didn't have to shoot one in the third game, picking up everything I could shoot at for a clean game.: 123-169-207=499: 166: 170: 512: 173Brian and Tom were both over 500, and Kathy chipped in a 183 first game. We took four from a very tough team (the core of which were the league's champions two seasons ago).

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 166 HS: 556 HG: 207

Sunday Niters - Avg: 180 HS: 592 HG: 257

Composite Avg: 173



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile _________________________Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 166 HS: 556 HG: 207Sunday Niters - Avg: 180 HS: 592 HG: 257Composite Avg: 173 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Top