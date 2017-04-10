Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 500A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California My last remaining Storm ball, a Hy-Road pearl the bridge between the fingers cracked on me recently. Not sure when, I haven't used the ball in a while, I was going to try it again and saw it. That makes 4 Storm/Roto Grip balls that have cracked on me. _________________________

Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface BOSStull

A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1072A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Sorry to hear that about your Hy-Road goobee.



Leaving my Hy-Road at 2000 Grit for now. Used my NS until the lanes came to the Hy-Road the third game. Wishing I had bought the Hy-Road Solid when it was still available. I threw it at a Demo when it came out and thought it was the best ball at the Demo. Oh Well. Maybe storm will recycle or release a version of the Hy-Road Solid again. Would make a good 1-2 combo for me.





Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface djp1080

A/S/L: 70/m/IL If you thought you liked the Hy-Road solid, you might want to consider the Torrent. Got one recently to replace an old Vivid. I can use the Torrent for all three games on THS usually. Have it drilled up aggressively as I think I need as much help as I can get with a 3 3/8ths pin distance. With my speed it clears the front boards well and digs in nice at the range finders. Not too short and not too long. Perfect... I think you'd like it very much if you like your Hy-Road...

Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface Dennis Michael





the why do I hear of so many Storm balls cracking?the Pro Shop has another given back every week, it seems. _________________________

