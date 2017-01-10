BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198253 - 10/01/17 09:58 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 510
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Congrats on the 257 Richie, great game.

208+236+202=646 for me tonight. Still getting used to the new pattern and hit the pocket just about all night but carry is not as good and 5 opens on the night didn't help either (two apiece in games 1 & 3). Actually was having a good 3rd game and was on a triple when I left a 10 pin in the 9th and missed it before going 9/9 in the 10th so a potential 246 turned into a 202. I think I figured out how to play the lanes, gotta lay it down just inside 2nd arrow with just a couple of boards of head belly but need to be more consistent with my rotation and spare shooting to get back to 700+.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#198259 - 10/03/17 11:33 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1316
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
ugh - that's all I have to say about last night's league. Ugh.
_________________________
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top
#198260 - 10/03/17 12:15 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: mmalsed]
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 497
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Originally Posted By: mmalsed
ugh - that's all I have to say about last night's league. Ugh.


Tell us how you really feel? grin
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#198261 - 10/03/17 06:03 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9538
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Double Ugh. Lowest series over last 2 years.
No spares in the first 2 games, but did have 9 splits.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#198263 - Yesterday at 05:50 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9538
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
IDK, after my worst night in years, I came back with a 684. Go figure???
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#198266 - Yesterday at 10:42 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Online content
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4559
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame

I definitely wanted my first game back, but I saved something in the third game with my first deuce in this league this season. I wasn't lined up on my 10 pin, but, fortunately, I didn't have to shoot one in the third game, picking up everything I could shoot at for a clean game.

Result: 123-169-207=499
Average (12 games): 166
Average for last 9 games: 170
Next week's AVG+1 score: 512

Composite average (24 games): 173

Brian and Tom were both over 500, and Kathy chipped in a 183 first game. We took four from a very tough team (the core of which were the league's champions two seasons ago).
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 166 HS: 556 HG: 207
Sunday Niters - Avg: 180 HS: 592 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 173

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by Richie V. - 16 minutes 24 seconds ago
Storm Hy-Road Surface
by goobee - Today at 09:36 PM
High Pressure Scratch league and lane conditions
by Dennis Michael - Today at 06:01 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 09-30-2017
by Brownswick - 10/02/17 09:27 PM
Brunswock Silver BTU
by goobee - 10/02/17 09:07 PM
leagues
by goobee - 10/02/17 08:55 PM
What a Disparity
by Dennis Michael - 09/29/17 02:04 PM
Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!
by 6_ball_man - 09/29/17 11:08 AM
Slow speed and weak release - matching up...
by nord - 09/26/17 02:21 AM
Hybrid Ball?
by djp1080 - 09/25/17 10:40 AM
Track My Roll Product
by Dennis Michael - 09/20/17 01:49 PM
Lane Machine Breakdowns
by Dennis Michael - 09/20/17 01:31 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.