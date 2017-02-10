Sponsored Links







High Pressure Scratch league and lane conditions

Team USA Contender



Registered: 09/08/13

Posts: 420

Sorry for the very long post



I bowl at Fountain bowl in Fountain Valley, Ca. Ive been practicing here for years and started bowling leagues here a year ago.



When I practiced here, I really liked how consistent the lane conditions were. I always practiced around noon. They oil 10 to 10 and it appears to be around 38  40 feet. The backends have always been consistent.



I joined a senior scratch league and had a lot of good weeks including my first 300 game this year.



One problem I have always had is inconsistency. Some weeks I average 230 or more and some weeks 190. Im currently averaging 220 in the SS league.



In the spring I joined a night league. The conditions were far different than what I saw during the day. It seems the house got a lot of complaints from night bowlers about dry conditions. Their solution was to lay a second layer of oil over what remained from what they put down in the morning.

The results were unpredictable conditions. I had to move 5 boards right to get the ball into the pocket. In addition, oil pushdown created over/under conditions. In the 6 months of the league I never had a good series. I had a good game or two but overall my average came down to 196.



None of my pin up strong balls worked. I finally tried a pin down original Storm Virtual Gravity. This ball flipped very early and seemed to hold a line to the head pin. I never figured the shot out. I suffer slow ball speed (13  14 mph) and high tilt.



Now, to the scratch league. This house has a 840 scratch league where the competition is very high. I was asked to join a team and am bowling in it for the first time. The level of competition is very high. The pressure to throw strikes right from the start and to continue all night is very strong.



The oil conditions are the same as I experienced in the other night league. Ive been using the same Storm VG ball. Its worked so far until last week. Our opponents were young high rev, high speed thumbless. I believe they pushed oil into our break point area. I had the worst case of over under I have ever experienced and ended up with a 138. This did not sit well with me being new to the team and league I recovered slightly in G3 with a 196 but thats a losing score in this league.



Im forced to play either the 10 to 8 at the break or between the 15 and 12 to 10 at the break. If the ball gets to the 12 down lane, it slides out. A little slow and it over hooks. A little fast and it slides out.



Ive read Slowinskis El Dorado and El Diablo article and his recommendation is to avoid the area that creates the O/U condition. I dont have the hand or revs to move left. Ive tried it and the ball never recovers. Even my new Storm Code Red, which is a hooking machine doesnt work well on these oil conditions. Does anyone have any suggestions to solving the lane conditions and O/U?



Next problem. As the lanes transition, we have choices to make. Move to a new part of the lane or change balls. Ive always been a proponent of moving and keeping the same ball. Ive changed balls in the past but it takes me 2  3 frames to get the line correct. I cant seem to justify 3 bad frames to find out if a ball change was correct or not. In this league, a single open can put you on the losing end of a match. Does anyone have any advice on the best change I can make and not lose a few frames?



Last problem. I found out last week there are some [censored] in this league. I guess this comes with the level of competition. I won G1 215 to 210 when my opponent opened the 9th. Then, I started G2 with some bad shots where I missed it at the bottom, ended up with 5 pin leaves and missed the spares. I only had 1 spare and 1 strike in the first 7 frames. My opponent had 230 something. I not only lost my match but lost the game for the team too. I was lost for that game, trying several other balls with no success. I was definitely tight at the end and stressed. I started g3 with 2 strikes after settling down but then my opponent who happens to be a very large aggressive Ahole shouts out, Hey are you still tight? as a means of trying to intimidate me. I viewed this as a very classless act. I ended up at 196, which is better but still lost my point. My team also struggled with the O/U and we only ended up with 9 points out of 25. This is the first time I have ever gotten tight and stressed out from bowling bad. Does anyone have any suggestions of how to avoid this? _________________________

Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot

HG 300 (sanctioned),



HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)

746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

