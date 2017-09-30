BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198253 - Yesterday at 09:58 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 510
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Congrats on the 257 Richie, great game.

208+236+202=646 for me tonight. Still getting used to the new pattern and hit the pocket just about all night but carry is not as good and 5 opens on the night didn't help either (two apiece in games 1 & 3). Actually was having a good 3rd game and was on a triple when I left a 10 pin in the 9th and missed it before going 9/9 in the 10th so a potential 246 turned into a 202. I think I figured out how to play the lanes, gotta lay it down just inside 2nd arrow with just a couple of boards of head belly but need to be more consistent with my rotation and spare shooting to get back to 700+.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by wronghander - Yesterday at 09:58 PM
Storm Hy-Road Surface
by 82Boat69 - Yesterday at 04:40 PM
Brunswock Silver BTU
by BowlerBill - 09/30/17 07:08 PM
leagues
by goobee - 09/30/17 02:05 AM
What a Disparity
by Dennis Michael - 09/29/17 02:04 PM
Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!
by 6_ball_man - 09/29/17 11:08 AM
Slow speed and weak release - matching up...
by nord - 09/26/17 02:21 AM
Hybrid Ball?
by djp1080 - 09/25/17 10:40 AM
Track My Roll Product
by Dennis Michael - 09/20/17 01:49 PM
Lane Machine Breakdowns
by Dennis Michael - 09/20/17 01:31 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 09-16-2017 "BOWLAPALOOZA"
by W9JAB - 09/20/17 11:20 AM
Riverside Lanes, Laughlin, Nv?
by BowlerBill - 09/18/17 12:08 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.