#198242 - 12:46 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Dennis Michael] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 510

A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 510A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael Wronghander, I have to chuckle at your comment that there was a lot of traffic on your side, (4). I have all 5 on myown team that roll very similar lines, along with a few from the other team. Yes, the right side.



You lefties have it easy.

For sure . You face that every week, I face it maybe once a year.



Went into league tonight with the 2nd highest average so was happy about that, but found out they changed the shot and ran into a little bit of trouble. Shot 223, 193, 233 for 649. My regular shot up 8 with my Arson High Flare would react too violently. Moving in a bit and swinging it was the best option but I was just too inconsistent with that so went to my Brute Strength which is my smooth rolling ball and played chicken with the oil line. Was working toward the end of game 1 with 5 high flush strikes in a row going into the 10th, but got badly punished in the last frame with a 6-8 split (which really hurt because I needed just a spare and change to win my point). That led to issues in the 2nd game, and finally in the 3rd I took out my BTU Pearl and that gave me the reaction I needed, but got really punished badly for missing outside with 2 washouts. Managed to finish on a good note by striking out in the 10th to win my point by 1 pin. We bowled the vacant team tonight and had to shoot within 10 of our average. Fortunately my teammates picked me up and we won 21 points out of 30.



Hopefully on Sunday night (my less serious league) I'll have a chance to get comfortable with the pattern. Not really a bad thing that they changed it, the pattern they had out before was great for FIGJAM purposes, but wasn't really setting me up to be successful when I go to other houses for tournaments. For sure. You face that every week, I face it maybe once a year.Went into league tonight with the 2nd highest average so was happy about that, but found out they changed the shot and ran into a little bit of trouble. Shot 223, 193, 233 for 649. My regular shot up 8 with my Arson High Flare would react too violently. Moving in a bit and swinging it was the best option but I was just too inconsistent with that so went to my Brute Strength which is my smooth rolling ball and played chicken with the oil line. Was working toward the end of game 1 with 5 high flush strikes in a row going into the 10th, but got badly punished in the last frame with a 6-8 split (which really hurt because I needed just a spare and change to win my point). That led to issues in the 2nd game, and finally in the 3rd I took out my BTU Pearl and that gave me the reaction I needed, but got really punished badly for missing outside with 2 washouts. Managed to finish on a good note by striking out in the 10th to win my point by 1 pin. We bowled the vacant team tonight and had to shoot within 10 of our average. Fortunately my teammates picked me up and we won 21 points out of 30.Hopefully on Sunday night (my less serious league) I'll have a chance to get comfortable with the pattern. Not really a bad thing that they changed it, the pattern they had out before was great for FIGJAM purposes, but wasn't really setting me up to be successful when I go to other houses for tournaments. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Top