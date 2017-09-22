|
#198197 - 09/22/17 11:53 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 510
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Nice recovery in the 3rd game mmalsed. Good bowling Richie as well, hope to see some 600s out of you in the near future, keep at it.
Had another strong night, 267+236+248=751
. Like last week I got up in the 10th of game 1 with a chance to roll a perfect game, but instead left a flat 7 and missed it by a hair on the spare attempt. Still put together a solid night and considering my high series last season was a 747 and I have two 750+ series in the first month of the new season, I'm very pleased. Had another lefty on the pair with me tonight as well, did leave a split in the middle of the 2nd game but the made the right moves after that.
After we finished the other lefty (an older guy) told me that it's been a long time since he's seen a left handed stroker bowl this well out of this house. I'm averaging 243 now through 12 games and hope I can keep this up, but working with my coach this summer to get just a little more rotation is paying off, so perhaps having a high rev rate isn't the be all and end all. Leaving far fewer corner pins, carrying light hits, and even got a messenger to come over and take out a 7 pin on one of my strikes tonight.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
|
|
|
#198200 - 09/23/17 07:21 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Team USA Contender
Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 493
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Third week in the new center and I am struggling big time. Last week, I struggled trying to find a line on the inside for two games before moving outside and finally finding one. So this week, I focused on trying to find a line on the outside (unsuccessfully) for two games before moving inside where I started striking immediately.
158, 179, 244.
_________________________
Primary
14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)
Secondary
15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank
Spare
15lbs Faball Nail
#198203 - 09/24/17 09:15 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4558
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
My 10 pins were the story of my night, as I missed more than I made. The solace was there was only one missed in the third game, and I had a double covering that.Result
: 167-173-193=533Average (9 games)
: 180Next week's AVG+1 score
: 549Composite average (15 games)
: 175
Harry subbed for Peter for the first time this season, but he largely couldn't help us. We did salvage the third game.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 166 HS: 556 HG: 191
Sunday Niters - Avg: 180 HS: 592 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 174The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#198204 - 09/24/17 09:42 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 510
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
|
You both got better each game, not bad.
Shot 238+194+205=637 to come back down to earth. Lanes were really tough after the first game due to the humidity we had here today. Plus we had a lot of traffic on the left side (4 of us). So it got really tricky and by the end of the 2nd game I figured out I was confined to playing a small portion of the lane and had to really get around it and keep my speed down to carry. Managed a triple in each of the last two games but too many open frames. Our team took all 8 however and we're 22-2 on the young season so I'll take it.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength
#198206 - 09/24/17 11:36 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9535
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
Wronghander, I have to chuckle at your comment that there was a lot of traffic on your side, (4). I have all 5 on myown team that roll very similar lines, along with a few from the other team. Yes, the right side.
You lefties have it easy.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
#198207 - 09/25/17 08:41 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
2X Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 806
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
|
Recent sessions with the coach are maybe starting to bear fruit...maybe...Still only had 1 good game and 2 bad, but the good game netted me a win against a 269 game (he had to spot me some sticks) and a pot game (1st of the year). Also, the good game was the 1st game...previous 2 sessions the good game came in the 3rd.
251-577 [shrug]
I told the coach I was gonna keep buggin' him 'til I get it right. The eye roll was nearly audible LoL
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red - box 1.5k +polish
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Hammer Onyx Vibe - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish
#198224 - 09/27/17 11:16 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4558
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
It was just a grind tonight, both in terms of "feel" and results, with my best bowling coming in the 2nd game. There were more splits than usual, with the makeable spares I missed compounding the problem.Result
: 141-175-166=482Average (9 games)
: 166Next week's AVG+1 score
: 510Composite average (18 games)
: 173
Thomas' 516 was high on the team. We won just the 2nd game.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 166 HS: 556 HG: 191
Sunday Niters - Avg: 180 HS: 592 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 174The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#198242 - Yesterday at 12:46 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Dennis Michael]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 510
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
|
Wronghander, I have to chuckle at your comment that there was a lot of traffic on your side, (4). I have all 5 on myown team that roll very similar lines, along with a few from the other team. Yes, the right side.
You lefties have it easy.
For sure
. You face that every week, I face it maybe once a year.
Went into league tonight with the 2nd highest average so was happy about that, but found out they changed the shot and ran into a little bit of trouble. Shot 223, 193, 233 for 649. My regular shot up 8 with my Arson High Flare would react too violently. Moving in a bit and swinging it was the best option but I was just too inconsistent with that so went to my Brute Strength which is my smooth rolling ball and played chicken with the oil line. Was working toward the end of game 1 with 5 high flush strikes in a row going into the 10th, but got badly punished in the last frame with a 6-8 split (which really hurt because I needed just a spare and change to win my point). That led to issues in the 2nd game, and finally in the 3rd I took out my BTU Pearl and that gave me the reaction I needed, but got really punished badly for missing outside with 2 washouts. Managed to finish on a good note by striking out in the 10th to win my point by 1 pin. We bowled the vacant team tonight and had to shoot within 10 of our average. Fortunately my teammates picked me up and we won 21 points out of 30.
Hopefully on Sunday night (my less serious league) I'll have a chance to get comfortable with the pattern. Not really a bad thing that they changed it, the pattern they had out before was great for FIGJAM purposes, but wasn't really setting me up to be successful when I go to other houses for tournaments.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength
#198244 - Yesterday at 06:21 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9535
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
Thursday was odd, as my benchmark ball just slid. I went a little stronger with a hybrid, and more of the same. So, struggled in game 1.
changed to my strongest ball and stayed with it the final 2 games for a pair of 220's.
So, why was it oilier tonight? Lane guy said, he didn't change a thing. Well, since when do I have to move up in balls for later games?
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
#198252 - 55 minutes 13 seconds ago
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4558
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
I thought it was going to be a special night after the first game, but I must have used up my strikes in that game, because I couldn't even come close to it in the other two games. The 257 was still my high game since my personal best (the 288 on Sept. 23, 2010).Result
: 257-147-145=549Average (12 games)
: 181Average for last 9 games
: 186Next week's AVG+1 score
: 558Composite average (21 games)
: 174
I missed being high on the pair by one pin, but my effort wasn't wasted, as the team took six points.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 166 HS: 556 HG: 191
Sunday Niters - Avg: 180 HS: 592 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 174The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
