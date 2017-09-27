BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198215 - 09/27/17 01:24 AM Brunswock Silver BTU
BowlerBill
Team USA Contender

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 419
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
Has anyone given this ball, (Brunswick Silver BTU) a try?

A teammate of mine has one and it works really well for him when the lanes dry out. It doesn't seem to roll out. It goes through the pocket really well even when bouncing it off the dry.
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot
HG 300 (sanctioned),

HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

#198220 - 09/27/17 11:19 AM Re: Brunswock Silver BTU [Re: BowlerBill]
goobee
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 493
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Hi Bill, what a coincidence, I ordered one and am heading to my PSO this afternoon to get it drilled. I'll post some thoughts on it after I've had a chance to play with it.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

#198222 - 09/27/17 04:57 PM Re: Brunswock Silver BTU [Re: BowlerBill]
wronghander
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 509
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
I got one about 2 months ago, good option for dry lanes as well as bowlers with slower ball speeds. Haven't had a chance to throw it in league but have thrown it in practice. Don't be afraid to put a strong layout on it; this ball will still be very smooth and not run away on you while still going through the pins nicely.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

#198223 - 09/27/17 10:37 PM Re: Brunswock Silver BTU [Re: BowlerBill]
goobee
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 493
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Here's the new ball drilled up. He suggested a 60x50 layout for me based upon my desired goals for the ball.

(Click to enlarge)
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

#198248 - Today at 05:17 PM Re: Brunswock Silver BTU [Re: BowlerBill]
goobee
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 493
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I threw the BTU this morning during league. Although it's obviously not meant for playing in fresh oil, I wanted to see how it reacted during transitions.

Game 1: During shadow practice, I determined that I couldn't play straight up so I stood about 10-board and angled the ball over 13. When thrown on target, there was about a 5 board tail strong into the pocket. Carry was excellent with both high and flush hits striking. I should have scored higher but due to human error ( I had a tendency to throw straight up 10 instead of angling over 13) I finished with an even 200. Highlight - 3 bagger, 2nd to 4th frames.

Game 2: Things dried up enough to where I no longer had to angle the ball. It took a split and a wash for me to figure that out though. I changed my target to 10-board and I was back in the pocket flush to end the game with a 211. Highlight - 5 bagger , 8th to 12th frames.

Game 3: The shot toughened for the BTU, most likely due to carry down. The BTU stopped finishing and simply deflected off pocket shots. I left numerous 5 pins and even a 5/7 off seemingly good pocket hits. In the 7th, I decided to replace the BTU with a weak reactive. I moved my feet left 3-boards while maintaining the same target, I had two solid strikes. Plagued with too many opens, I wound up with a 160. No highlights.

All in all, I like the BTU. It hits hard and it carries the pocket well. It appears well suited for drier patterns, broken down lanes and short oil. I was able to play in fresh oil with some success but I wouldn't recommend it unless you have a lot of revs.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

#198249 - Today at 07:08 PM Re: Brunswock Silver BTU [Re: goobee]
BowlerBill
Team USA Contender

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 419
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
Originally Posted By: goobee
I threw the BTU this morning during league. Although it's obviously not meant for playing in fresh oil, I wanted to see how it reacted during transitions.

Game 1: During shadow practice, I determined that I couldn't play straight up so I stood about 10-board and angled the ball over 13. When thrown on target, there was about a 5 board tail strong into the pocket. Carry was excellent with both high and flush hits striking. I should have scored higher but due to human error ( I had a tendency to throw straight up 10 instead of angling over 13) I finished with an even 200. Highlight - 3 bagger, 2nd to 4th frames.

Game 2: Things dried up enough to where I no longer had to angle the ball. It took a split and a wash for me to figure that out though. I changed my target to 10-board and I was back in the pocket flush to end the game with a 211. Highlight - 5 bagger , 8th to 12th frames.

Game 3: The shot toughened for the BTU, most likely due to carry down. The BTU stopped finishing and simply deflected off pocket shots. I left numerous 5 pins and even a 5/7 off seemingly good pocket hits. In the 7th, I decided to replace the BTU with a weak reactive. I moved my feet left 3-boards while maintaining the same target, I had two solid strikes. Plagued with too many opens, I wound up with a 160. No highlights.

All in all, I like the BTU. It hits hard and it carries the pocket well. It appears well suited for drier patterns, broken down lanes and short oil. I was able to play in fresh oil with some success but I wouldn't recommend it unless you have a lot of revs.


Nice review. It will work better once the cover starts to break in and I think it will work even better with less oil. Bounce it off the dry and it should work pretty good for you.
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot
HG 300 (sanctioned),

HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

