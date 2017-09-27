Brunswock Silver BTU

I threw the BTU this morning during league. Although it's obviously not meant for playing in fresh oil, I wanted to see how it reacted during transitions.
Game 1: During shadow practice, I determined that I couldn't play straight up so I stood about 10-board and angled the ball over 13. When thrown on target, there was about a 5 board tail strong into the pocket. Carry was excellent with both high and flush hits striking. I should have scored higher but due to human error ( I had a tendency to throw straight up 10 instead of angling over 13) I finished with an even 200. Highlight - 3 bagger, 2nd to 4th frames.
Game 2: Things dried up enough to where I no longer had to angle the ball. It took a split and a wash for me to figure that out though. I changed my target to 10-board and I was back in the pocket flush to end the game with a 211. Highlight - 5 bagger , 8th to 12th frames.
Game 3: The shot toughened for the BTU, most likely due to carry down. The BTU stopped finishing and simply deflected off pocket shots. I left numerous 5 pins and even a 5/7 off seemingly good pocket hits. In the 7th, I decided to replace the BTU with a weak reactive. I moved my feet left 3-boards while maintaining the same target, I had two solid strikes. Plagued with too many opens, I wound up with a 160. No highlights.
All in all, I like the BTU. It hits hard and it carries the pocket well. It appears well suited for drier patterns, broken down lanes and short oil. I was able to play in fresh oil with some success but I wouldn't recommend it unless you have a lot of revs.
_________________________
Primary
14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)
Secondary
15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank
Spare
15lbs Faball Nail