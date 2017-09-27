Sponsored Links







Brunswock Silver BTU BowlerBill

Team USA Contender



Registered: 09/08/13

Posts: 418

Has anyone given this ball, (Brunswick Silver BTU) a try?



A teammate of mine has one and it works really well for him when the lanes dry out. It doesn't seem to roll out. It goes through the pocket really well even when bouncing it off the dry.

Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot

HG 300 (sanctioned),



HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)

746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Brunswock Silver BTU goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 493

Hi Bill, what a coincidence, I ordered one and am heading to my PSO this afternoon to get it drilled. I'll post some thoughts on it after I've had a chance to play with it.

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Re: Brunswock Silver BTU wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 509

I got one about 2 months ago, good option for dry lanes as well as bowlers with slower ball speeds. Haven't had a chance to throw it in league but have thrown it in practice. Don't be afraid to put a strong layout on it; this ball will still be very smooth and not run away on you while still going through the pins nicely.

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Re: Brunswock Silver BTU goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 493

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Team USA ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 493A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California



(Click to enlarge)

Here's the new ball drilled up. He suggested a 60x50 layout for me based upon my desired goals for the ball.

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Re: Brunswock Silver BTU goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 493

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Team USA ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 493A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California I threw the BTU this morning during league. Although it's obviously not meant for playing in fresh oil, I wanted to see how it reacted during transitions.



Game 1: During shadow practice, I determined that I couldn't play straight up so I stood about 10-board and angled the ball over 13. When thrown on target, there was about a 5 board tail strong into the pocket. Carry was excellent with both high and flush hits striking. I should have scored higher but due to human error ( I had a tendency to throw straight up 10 instead of angling over 13) I finished with an even 200. Highlight - 3 bagger, 2nd to 4th frames.



Game 2: Things dried up enough to where I no longer had to angle the ball. It took a split and a wash for me to figure that out though. I changed my target to 10-board and I was back in the pocket flush to end the game with a 211. Highlight - 5 bagger , 8th to 12th frames.



Game 3: The shot toughened for the BTU, most likely due to carry down. The BTU stopped finishing and simply deflected off pocket shots. I left numerous 5 pins and even a 5/7 off seemingly good pocket hits. In the 7th, I decided to replace the BTU with a weak reactive. I moved my feet left 3-boards while maintaining the same target, I had two solid strikes. Plagued with too many opens, I wound up with a 160. No highlights.



All in all, I like the BTU. It hits hard and it carries the pocket well. It appears well suited for drier patterns, broken down lanes and short oil. I was able to play in fresh oil with some success but I wouldn't recommend it unless you have a lot of revs. _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top

Preview

