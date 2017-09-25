Storm Hy-Road Surface

Whenever a person roughs up a reactive ball, they'll create more 'friction' which will reduce RPM's and ball speed at the pins.
We have a relatively oily shot, so I don't lose too much.
In the 'Storm' video where they demo doing this to a 'Code Red' which has the same surface as a Hy-Road, the person in the video also began to lose ball strength with grits under 2000.
I decided to start at the bottom and work up. For my last three 4 game sets, I've shot 936, 1004, 938. In the last set, I changed to a polished Ebonite 'Cyclone' because the lanes broke down.
Lower grits cause my ball to soak up more oil quicker, So I may be wearing down my shot quicker.
I've been working at projecting instead of lifting. Combined with the rough surface, I get a really nice roll into the pocket. I seem to carry everything. If I don't stay under the ball and lose too much axis rotation, it becomes a powder-puff.
It's fun experimenting. Might as well get my money's worth out of my ball spinner :-)
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Polished
15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 65 x 3-3/8 x 25 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: 1979 Version
325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH