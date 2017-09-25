Storm Hy-Road Surface

BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198210 - 09/25/17 11:32 AM
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 806
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Originally Posted By: BOSStull
e Storm | Code Red Surface Adjustments. Figured this applies to the Hy-Road too.


Thanks for the vid! A good analysis!!
#198213 - 09/25/17 02:30 PM
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 492
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Saw the same video. Went 500 one way and 1000 the other on my 'Hy-Road' for 20 seconds. Shot 938 for 4 this morning in practice. My Hy-road moves as much as my locks now :-) Not bad for $80 drilled.
#198217 - 09/27/17 03:33 AM
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 492
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Followed up the 938 with 1004 in league yesterday.

279, 278, 243, 204.

I usually don't mess with surface that much, but this Hy-Road has really strengthened by roughing it up a little.
#198218 - 09/27/17 09:43 AM
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 332
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Nice going Boat!

#198219 - 09/27/17 10:04 AM
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 492
A/S/L: 69/M/California
At my age it's nice to bowl in a 'slot'. Last week we had a fella shoot 259, 300, 226, 267 = 1052 for 4.
#198245 - Today at 08:33 AM
BOSStull Online content
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1070
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Nice bowling Boat. Dropping my Hy-Road to 500-2000. It just did not have a ball motion I desired with our shot. My Particle NS sheen surface was much better choice this week.
#198246 - 53 minutes 0 seconds ago
BOSStull Online content
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1070
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: djp1080
Sorry to hear that you didn't care much for Reacta Shine. I haven't tried other factory polishes like from Brunswick or Ebonite, but I've used Clean n'Sheen from Ebonite and it's similar.
Dip,for a polish it does the job. It's just not the surface for my Hy-Road with the house pattern that I am bowling on.

I did use it to get a close resemblance to the original OOB Sheen finish for my L/M particle balls(800 grit grey scotch brite pad, reacta shine, another light hit with gray pad) to produce a hazing sheen effect. I may try this on my Hy-Road if the 500-2000 doesn't give me the desired affect next week. I bought a 32 Ounce bottle of reacta Shine so it will be my Polish of choice for awhile. nelson
