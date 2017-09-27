BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198228 - Yesterday at 03:06 PM Re: leagues
goobee
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 491
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Our league has a rule if you're bowling a blind team (either vacant or disqualified) everyone needs to bowl within 10 pins of their averages to get wins. A lot of teams fail to get wins because of this rule. Hitting your average is never guaranteed.
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198230 - Yesterday at 03:47 PM Re: leagues
82Boat69
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 492
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I bowl in a senior scratch league which requires a 10 pin drop for an absent bowler.

Prior to league, it's surprising how many members have to wear some kind of support for ankles, elbows, wrists and backs. Additionally, many have artificial knees and hips. We even have some transplants. Few are completely healthy.

For seniors, when a person misses league for health reasons, it seems punitive to have a 10 pin drop too. I'm surprised at how many rules are passed to possibly win a few more points/dollars.
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Polished
15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 65 x 3-3/8 x 25 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: 1979 Version

325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH

#198231 - Yesterday at 07:42 PM Re: leagues
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9533
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
The dumbest rule I have run into was in the league I left. They had a 10 pin drop on a vacant bowler. I guess the vacant was absent.
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#198232 - Yesterday at 08:06 PM Re: leagues
82Boat69
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 492
A/S/L: 69/M/California
The worst case is when a league has too much testosterone and then someone takes advantage of a loophole. In the next league meeting, everyone comes lawyer'd up. I was in a league where the forfeit rule was almost 4 full pages.

Nobody was allowed to simply be awarded points, even if the other team failed to show. Each person had to bowl within a certain percentage and the total pins also had to be within a certain percentage.

Seems reasonable, but then someone suggested that on a tough night where the whole league was down because of conditions or machine breakdown, a team might not win any forfeit points even though they were present and their opponents weren't.

The rule was then changed to take that into consideration. So the league secretary couldn't award the forfeit points until they had calculated how well the whole league had done.

At one point a nationally ranked wheelchair bowler got into a verbal argument with the league president and the president said if he wasn't in a wheelchair he would kick his 'a--'. The wheelchair bowler told him don't let that stop you, come and get it.

All for a few bucks. After that I stopped bowling in 'scratch' leagues for 10 years.
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Polished
15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 65 x 3-3/8 x 25 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: 1979 Version

325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH

#198233 - Yesterday at 09:10 PM Re: leagues
goobee
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 491
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I'm in a Vegas league, everything revolves around money. We have scratch and handicap sidepots, scratch and handicap brackets, poker, 3/6/9, horse, strike draw and a few other things I can't recall at the moment.
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

#198234 - Today at 12:18 AM Re: leagues
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9533
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#198235 - Today at 09:39 AM Re: leagues
W9JAB
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 265
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
Originally Posted By: goobee
I'm in a Vegas league, everything revolves around money. We have scratch and handicap sidepots, scratch and handicap brackets, poker, 3/6/9, horse, strike draw and a few other things I can't recall at the moment.


It must cost a lot.
My senior league is .25 cents per game
for first - third place(hi-score w/ handicap)
And .10cents per game for cards.

Heck on a good day you might walk out
with 3 or 4 dollars(giggle snicker)
L/T 48
Code Black

#198236 - Today at 10:01 AM Re: leagues
82Boat69
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 492
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Our senior league pays $18 for 4 games. Lineage is .75 x 4, we pay .25 to put down a pristine pattern and .85 to our secretary. That means $13.90 goes to the prize fund. We have 22 trios teams. Our points only go towards what place a team finishes. First place pays a lot and even last place makes a fair amount. Individual awards only pay between $30 and $50. We have 4 teams that go to a playoff at the end of the year. Whomever wins that, gets an extra $200.
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Polished
15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 65 x 3-3/8 x 25 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: 1979 Version

325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH

#198240 - Today at 09:46 PM Re: leagues
goobee
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 491
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
We have 40 4-man teams with 1st place getting 15K. After 3 weeks, we are pretty much at the bottom, with only 2.5 wins.

W9JAB: $3 for strike draw, $5 for each bracket/side pot. Card game is cheapest, $1 a game.


Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

#198241 - Today at 10:12 PM Re: leagues
82Boat69
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 492
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Back in 1979, I bowled in a similar league in Portland, OR.

We paid $25 a week then. It paid $20K to the winners. It was all business. Not much fun. I seem to remember we had to submit to a saliva test to join :-)
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Polished
15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 65 x 3-3/8 x 25 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: 1979 Version

325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH

