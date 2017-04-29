BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » Virtual League » Team 3: The Unbowlieveables
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 5 of 5 < 1 2 3 4 5
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197361 - 04/29/17 08:25 AM Re: Team 3: The Unbowlieveables [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1068
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Hey guys I know I have not posted much this season but still liked being on the virtual league. This has been a down season for me but having my equipment and health issues resolved I think I will see an improvement in the future. Good Luck to all.
_________________________

HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#198239 - Today at 09:43 PM Re: Team 3: The Unbowlieveables [Re: BOSStull]
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 491
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Originally Posted By: BOSStull
Hey guys I know I have not posted much this season but still liked being on the virtual league. This has been a down season for me but having my equipment and health issues resolved I think I will see an improvement in the future. Good Luck to all.


I hope things are going better for you Boss.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
Page 5 of 5 < 1 2 3 4 5



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager, Richie V. 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
leagues
by 82Boat69 - 45 minutes 57 seconds ago
What a Disparity
by Dennis Michael - Today at 02:04 PM
Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!
by 6_ball_man - Today at 11:08 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by Richie V. - 09/27/17 11:16 PM
Brunswock Silver BTU
by goobee - 09/27/17 10:37 PM
Storm Hy-Road Surface
by 82Boat69 - 09/27/17 10:04 AM
Slow speed and weak release - matching up...
by nord - 09/26/17 02:21 AM
Hybrid Ball?
by djp1080 - 09/25/17 10:40 AM
Track My Roll Product
by Dennis Michael - 09/20/17 01:49 PM
Lane Machine Breakdowns
by Dennis Michael - 09/20/17 01:31 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 09-16-2017 "BOWLAPALOOZA"
by W9JAB - 09/20/17 11:20 AM
Riverside Lanes, Laughlin, Nv?
by BowlerBill - 09/18/17 12:08 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.