Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #198228 - 03:06 PM Re: leagues Re: steveA] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 489

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Team USA ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 489A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Our league has a rule if you're bowling a blind team (either vacant or disqualified) everyone needs to bowl within 10 pins of their averages to get wins. A lot of teams fail to get wins because of this rule. Hitting your average is never guaranteed. _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198230 - 03:47 PM Re: leagues Re: mmalsed] 82Boat69

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 491

A/S/L: 69/M/California I bowl in a senior scratch league which requires a 10 pin drop for an absent bowler.



Prior to league, it's surprising how many members have to wear some kind of support for ankles, elbows, wrists and backs. Additionally, many have artificial knees and hips. We even have some transplants. Few are completely healthy.



For seniors, when a person misses league for health reasons, it seems punitive to have a 10 pin drop too. I'm surprised at how many rules are passed to possibly win a few more points/dollars. _________________________

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Polished

15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 65 x 3-3/8 x 25 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: 1979 Version



325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH

Top #198231 - 07:42 PM Re: leagues Re: steveA] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9533

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9533A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill The dumbest rule I have run into was in the league I left. They had a 10 pin drop on a vacant bowler. I guess the vacant was absent. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #198232 - 08:06 PM Re: leagues Re: Dennis Michael] 82Boat69

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 491

A/S/L: 69/M/California The worst case is when a league has too much testosterone and then someone takes advantage of a loophole. In the next league meeting, everyone comes lawyer'd up. I was in a league where the forfeit rule was almost 4 full pages.



Nobody was allowed to simply be awarded points, even if the other team failed to show. Each person had to bowl within a certain percentage and the total pins also had to be within a certain percentage.



Seems reasonable, but then someone suggested that on a tough night where the whole league was down because of conditions or machine breakdown, a team might not win any forfeit points even though they were present and their opponents weren't.



The rule was then changed to take that into consideration. So the league secretary couldn't award the forfeit points until they had calculated how well the whole league had done.



At one point a nationally ranked wheelchair bowler got into a verbal argument with the league president and the president said if he wasn't in a wheelchair he would kick his 'a--'. The wheelchair bowler told him don't let that stop you, come and get it.



All for a few bucks. After that I stopped bowling in 'scratch' leagues for 10 years. _________________________

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Polished

15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 65 x 3-3/8 x 25 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: 1979 Version



325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH

Top #198233 - 09:10 PM Re: leagues Re: steveA] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 489

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Team USA ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 489A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California I'm in a Vegas league, everything revolves around money. We have scratch and handicap sidepots, scratch and handicap brackets, poker, 3/6/9, horse, strike draw and a few other things I can't recall at the moment. _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #198234 - 12:18 AM Re: leagues Re: steveA] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9533

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9533A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill The dumbest rule I have run into was in the league I left. They had a 10 pin drop on a vacant bowler. I guess the vacant was absent. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #198235 - 09:39 AM Re: leagues Re: goobee] W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 265

A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Action BowlerRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 265A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Originally Posted By: goobee I'm in a Vegas league, everything revolves around money. We have scratch and handicap sidepots, scratch and handicap brackets, poker, 3/6/9, horse, strike draw and a few other things I can't recall at the moment.



It must cost a lot.

My senior league is .25 cents per game

for first - third place(hi-score w/ handicap)

And .10cents per game for cards.



Heck on a good day you might walk out

with 3 or 4 dollars(giggle snicker) It must cost a lot.My senior league is .25 cents per gamefor first - third place(hi-score w/ handicap)And .10cents per game for cards.Heck on a good day you might walk outwith 3 or 4 dollars(giggle snicker) _________________________

L/T 48

Code Black

Top #198236 - 10:01 AM Re: leagues Re: W9JAB] 82Boat69

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 491

A/S/L: 69/M/California Our senior league pays $18 for 4 games. Lineage is .75 x 4, we pay .25 to put down a pristine pattern and .85 to our secretary. That means $13.90 goes to the prize fund. We have 22 trios teams. Our points only go towards what place a team finishes. First place pays a lot and even last place makes a fair amount. Individual awards only pay between $30 and $50. We have 4 teams that go to a playoff at the end of the year. Whomever wins that, gets an extra $200. _________________________

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Polished

15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 65 x 3-3/8 x 25 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: 1979 Version



325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH

Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel