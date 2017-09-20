Sponsored Links







What a Disparity





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 488

goobee



A major bowling title only pays $20K to the winner. Gee, how much do golfers and tennis players get? _________________________

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9530

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9530A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill A whole lot more.



It's sad that the sponsors have abandoned this sport. Bowlers can't make a living at this rate. Being Ball reps is their only salvation.



When I bowled regionals, I was glad to break even on my expenses. I did clear a few grand one year. But, for me, it was a weekend away from chores and Honey Do list.



I'd just bowl from Detroit to DesMoines, and Milwaukee to St Louis. Anywhere I could get home on Sunday night, after bowling.



I have won more in ABT tournaments then Pro. _________________________

goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 488

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Team USA ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 488A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California I know someone like that. He was offered a sponsorship by a ball company and he turned it down. He did the math and he could make a better living not bowling on the pro tour. _________________________

82Boat69

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 489

A/S/L: 69/M/California



Without a place for an audience, the PBA has always been at the mercy of television and/or a large single sponsor. The PBA itself is also part of the problem. The PBA $$ requirements for a bowling venue to host a PBA event is so punitive, few decide to do it. The PBA has never been a place where many could make a living. Years ago, ' Bowlers Journal ' had an all PBA issue where they listed all the members and their statistics. One statistic was earnings. After about 10 names, the rest had asterisks in place of earnings. At the bottom a note indicated that an asterisk indicated the person had not won at least $10,000.Without a place for an audience, the PBA has always been at the mercy of television and/or a large single sponsor. The PBA itself is also part of the problem. The PBA $$ requirements for a bowling venue to host a PBA event is so punitive, few decide to do it. _________________________

