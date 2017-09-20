BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
ChatBox:

#198182 - 09/20/17 02:47 AM What a Disparity
goobee
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 488
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
A major bowling title only pays $20K to the winner. Gee, how much do golfers and tennis players get?

_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198188 - 09/20/17 02:02 PM Re: What a Disparity
Dennis Michael
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9530
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
A whole lot more.

It's sad that the sponsors have abandoned this sport. Bowlers can't make a living at this rate. Being Ball reps is their only salvation.

When I bowled regionals, I was glad to break even on my expenses. I did clear a few grand one year. But, for me, it was a weekend away from chores and Honey Do list.

I'd just bowl from Detroit to DesMoines, and Milwaukee to St Louis. Anywhere I could get home on Sunday night, after bowling.

I have won more in ABT tournaments then Pro.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#198199 - 09/23/17 07:08 PM Re: What a Disparity
goobee
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 488
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I know someone like that. He was offered a sponsorship by a ball company and he turned it down. He did the math and he could make a better living not bowling on the pro tour.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

#198229 - Today at 03:24 PM Re: What a Disparity
82Boat69
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 489
A/S/L: 69/M/California
The PBA has never been a place where many could make a living. Years ago, 'Bowlers Journal' had an all PBA issue where they listed all the members and their statistics. One statistic was earnings. After about 10 names, the rest had asterisks in place of earnings. At the bottom a note indicated that an asterisk indicated the person had not won at least $10,000.

Without a place for an audience, the PBA has always been at the mercy of television and/or a large single sponsor. The PBA itself is also part of the problem. The PBA $$ requirements for a bowling venue to host a PBA event is so punitive, few decide to do it.
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Polished
15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 65 x 3-3/8 x 25 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: 1979 Version

325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH

