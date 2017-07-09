Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!

#198155 - 01:41 PM Re: Oh BOY!!! VERY KOOL! Re: Dennis Michael] 6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 805

A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 805A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael Did it break while being used? There goes a $2000 investment.



nice...actually, they are working with the manufacturer on a replacement, and my guy didn't mention it costing them, other than aggravation. The new sensor came in and was fubar out of the box...[shrug]or the 'pute they plug it into has an issue...I am not sure which. But it hasn't been as plug-and-play simple as plug-and-play should be.



updates as (if) they happen. nice...actually, they are working with the manufacturer on a replacement, and my guy didn't mention it costing them, other than aggravation. The new sensor came in and was fubar out of the box...[shrug]or the 'pute they plug it into has an issue...I am not sure which. But it hasn't been as plug-and-play simple as plug-and-play should be.updates as (if) they happen. _________________________

In decreasing order of reaction:

Monster Kraken - box 2k dull

Storm Code Red - box 1.5k +polish

Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull

Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish

Hammer Onyx Vibe - 4k dull

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

Top