BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198128 - 09/07/17 09:54 AM Re: Oh BOY!!! VERY KOOL! [Re: 6_ball_man]
6_ball_man Online content
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 805
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
I went for a lesson yesterday and wanted to do another sensor session, but the sensor is broke...nertz...relatively successful lesson though
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red - box 1.5k +polish
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Hammer Onyx Vibe - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#198142 - 09/12/17 05:00 PM Re: Oh BOY!!! VERY KOOL! [Re: 6_ball_man]
6_ball_man Online content
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 805
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
'Nother lesson tomorrow...rumor has it the sensor has been replaced...
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red - box 1.5k +polish
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Hammer Onyx Vibe - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

Top
#198147 - 09/12/17 07:40 PM Re: Oh BOY!!! VERY KOOL! [Re: 6_ball_man]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9530
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Did it break while being used? There goes a $2000 investment.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#198155 - 09/15/17 01:41 PM Re: Oh BOY!!! VERY KOOL! [Re: Dennis Michael]
6_ball_man Online content
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 805
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
Did it break while being used? There goes a $2000 investment.


nice...actually, they are working with the manufacturer on a replacement, and my guy didn't mention it costing them, other than aggravation. The new sensor came in and was fubar out of the box...[shrug]or the 'pute they plug it into has an issue...I am not sure which. But it hasn't been as plug-and-play simple as plug-and-play should be.

updates as (if) they happen.
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red - box 1.5k +polish
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Hammer Onyx Vibe - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

Top
#198211 - 09/25/17 11:56 AM Re: Oh BOY!!! VERY KOOL! [Re: 6_ball_man]
6_ball_man Online content
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 805
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Turns out EBI futzed all the sensors with a firmware "downdate"...Time for a roll back at least, I would say, if that is possible.
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red - box 1.5k +polish
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Hammer Onyx Vibe - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

Top
#198212 - 09/25/17 01:15 PM Re: Oh BOY!!! VERY KOOL! [Re: 6_ball_man]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9530
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Sounds like a design problem. Hmmm, and its been out for a few years. WTH?
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#198225 - Today at 08:40 AM Re: Oh BOY!!! VERY KOOL! [Re: 6_ball_man]
6_ball_man Online content
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 805
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
I went for another lesson yesterday...apparently, my shop is going on their 5th sensor, which was due to be delivered after I left...
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red - box 1.5k +polish
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Hammer Onyx Vibe - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

Top
Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!
by 6_ball_man - 1 minute 11 seconds ago
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 11:16 PM
Brunswock Silver BTU
by goobee - Yesterday at 10:37 PM
leagues
by goobee - Yesterday at 11:26 AM
Storm Hy-Road Surface
by 82Boat69 - Yesterday at 10:04 AM
Slow speed and weak release - matching up...
by nord - 09/26/17 02:21 AM
Hybrid Ball?
by djp1080 - 09/25/17 10:40 AM
What a Disparity
by goobee - 09/23/17 07:08 PM
Track My Roll Product
by Dennis Michael - 09/20/17 01:49 PM
Lane Machine Breakdowns
by Dennis Michael - 09/20/17 01:31 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 09-16-2017 "BOWLAPALOOZA"
by W9JAB - 09/20/17 11:20 AM
Riverside Lanes, Laughlin, Nv?
by BowlerBill - 09/18/17 12:08 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.