Topic Options Rate This Topic #197963 - 02:13 PM leagues steveA





I'm thinking of making a suggestion to my league when it starts in September that we run a second league / prize fund based on all team total pin fall for the week.



How many times have you lost by a handful of pins and got very few points, my league score per man 1 pt each game, 1 pt overall pin fall, against your opposite number , then 2 pts for the team game and 2 pts for team series. We've had weeks scoring nothing when if we'd played anyone else we'd have had 20 pts . Trios league by the way just in case someone is trying to work it out.



#197967 - 11:39 AM Re: leagues Re: steveA] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



I LOVE match point play. I can't FIND a match point league anywhere near me. It's all 1pt per game, 1pt total. Meh.



But that still kinda holds true. Week before last, we went up against a good team (holding 2nd) and rolled them. Blew them out first game, solid (but closer) win second, and I had to mark and get good count to win third, and we obviously took total.



Move to last week where we lost the first game by about 10 pins, lost second by about 40, and very nearly squeaked out the third, but I needed mark and 9 and only got mark and 7. Close. That team (while good friends) is our nemesis!



This week, we took three from the top team - more or less same way. Won first by nearly 100, lost second by about 50, won third by 3 - my punchout closed them out.



I guess that's kinda "life"!





Ooh - you're playing Match Point? Do you (or one team, anyway) get to arrange your lineup to match the other team?

I LOVE match point play. I can't FIND a match point league anywhere near me. It's all 1pt per game, 1pt total. Meh.

But that still kinda holds true. Week before last, we went up against a good team (holding 2nd) and rolled them. Blew them out first game, solid (but closer) win second, and I had to mark and get good count to win third, and we obviously took total.

Move to last week where we lost the first game by about 10 pins, lost second by about 40, and very nearly squeaked out the third, but I needed mark and 9 and only got mark and 7. Close. That team (while good friends) is our nemesis!

This week, we took three from the top team - more or less same way. Won first by nearly 100, lost second by about 50, won third by 3 - my punchout closed them out.

I guess that's kinda "life"!

So . . . I think your idea is interesting. I'm not sure how it would work. . .

#197968 - 02:04 PM Re: leagues Re: steveA] steveA





A/S/L: 57/male/newcastle:uk Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/21/12Posts: 558A/S/L: 57/male/newcastle:uk I think we could keep it really simple, stick all the team totals in , high to low. Then just score it from position that week. Highest scores get 1 point, 2nd 2pts and so on. Lowest point team at the end of the season wins. Also means on those weeks when the team you play is just outscoring you there's still some thing to play for.



Aye my Doubles and trios leagues both play match point play. Might also make one team actually play, can't prove it but one player always just wins seems to be able to pull 4 baggers , turkeys in the 9th 10th end so you miss out, middle of the game he'd be adding alot more pins, keeps the handicap down _________________________

#197969 - 02:11 PM Re: leagues Re: steveA] steveA





A/S/L: 57/male/newcastle:uk Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/21/12Posts: 558A/S/L: 57/male/newcastle:uk Didn't answer your first question, they're both fairly friendly leagues , lots of banter . But yes highest team put there names in and the lower team can rearrange their team as they want. Team line up isn't always what you'd expect, big scorers first and massive handicap as anchor _________________________

#197970 - 06:47 PM Re: leagues Re: steveA] goobee





#197972 - 07:32 PM Re: leagues Re: steveA] steveA





A/S/L: 57/male/newcastle:uk Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/21/12Posts: 558A/S/L: 57/male/newcastle:uk Can't happen in our league , if a team can't maker it the game gets postponed but has to be played before the end of the season. We are looking in to have a a time limit to play those games for the coming season , bit unfair knowing what you've got to beat. Only time we have it is playing the ghost, odd number

of teams last season, strange as it sounds it's harder playing no one and having to get 95% of average then playing a team . Some of the larger teams had team members acting as pacers, they tended to do better. _________________________

#197973 - 07:40 PM Re: leagues Re: steveA] goobee





#198216 - 01:31 AM Re: leagues Re: goobee] BowlerBill

Team USA Contender



A/S/L: 55/m/Ca Originally Posted By: goobee On a tangent, our league experienced a bit of controversy last season with certain teams taking byes and bowling make up afterwards when their opponents scores were known. A new rule was created which limited the number of byes each team could take. It couldn't be proven that they were taking advantage of byes but there was a lot of anecdotal evidence seemingly supporting it.



You will love this rule.



Senior scratch league. not match play so only 4 pts a week.



The league is 6 months long and has 4 position weeks. No subs allowed on position weeks (this is normal).



Absentee bowlers get full score on position weeks. There is no loss of pins (minus 10). I tried to get the rule changed as my argument is the rule incentivizes people to be absent on the 4 position weeks.



We all know some bowlers bowl better on position weeks but many fold under pressure. You will love this rule.Senior scratch league. not match play so only 4 pts a week.The league is 6 months long and has 4 position weeks. No subs allowed on position weeks (this is normal).Absentee bowlers get full score on position weeks. There is no loss of pins (minus 10). I tried to get the rule changed as my argument is the rule incentivizes people to be absent on the 4 position weeks.We all know some bowlers bowl better on position weeks but many fold under pressure. _________________________

#198221 - 11:26 AM Re: leagues Re: steveA] goobee





