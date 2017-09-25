BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198215 - Today at 01:24 AM Brunswock Silver BTU
BowlerBill
Team USA Contender

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 418
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
Has anyone given this ball, (Brunswick Silver BTU) a try?

A teammate of mine has one and it works really well for him when the lanes dry out. It doesn't seem to roll out. It goes through the pocket really well even when bouncing it off the dry.
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198220 - Today at 11:19 AM Re: Brunswock Silver BTU
goobee
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 485
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Hi Bill, what a coincidence, I ordered one and am heading to my PSO this afternoon to get it drilled. I'll post some thoughts on it after I've had a chance to play with it.
