#198210 - 09/25/17 11:32 AM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface [Re: BOSStull]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 804
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Originally Posted By: BOSStull
e Storm | Code Red Surface Adjustments. Figured this applies to the Hy-Road too.


Thanks for the vid! A good analysis!!
on hiatus until fall leagues start
I have WAY too much equipment
now generating ideas to build myself a ball rack...sheesh

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198213 - 09/25/17 02:30 PM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface [Re: 6_ball_man]
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 487
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Saw the same video. Went 500 one way and 1000 the other on my 'Hy-Road' for 20 seconds. Shot 938 for 4 this morning in practice. My Hy-road moves as much as my locks now :-) Not bad for $80 drilled.
#198217 - Today at 03:33 AM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface [Re: 82Boat69]
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 487
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Followed up the 938 with 1004 in league yesterday.

279, 278, 243, 204.

I usually don't mess with surface that much, but this Hy-Road has really strengthened by roughing it up a little.
#198218 - Today at 09:43 AM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface [Re: 82Boat69]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 332
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Nice going Boat!

#198219 - Today at 10:04 AM Re: Storm Hy-Road Surface [Re: djp1080]
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 487
A/S/L: 69/M/California
At my age it's nice to bowl in a 'slot'. Last week we had a fella shoot 259, 300, 226, 267 = 1052 for 4.
