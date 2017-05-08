BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197963 - 08/05/17 02:13 PM leagues
steveA
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 558
A/S/L: 57/male/newcastle:uk
I'm thinking of making a suggestion to my league when it starts in September that we run a second league / prize fund based on all team total pin fall for the week.

How many times have you lost by a handful of pins and got very few points, my league score per man 1 pt each game, 1 pt overall pin fall, against your opposite number , then 2 pts for the team game and 2 pts for team series. We've had weeks scoring nothing when if we'd played anyone else we'd have had 20 pts . Trios league by the way just in case someone is trying to work it out.

Anyone have a similar set up.
PB
High game 257
series 704
PB
High game 257
series 704



Top
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197967 - 08/07/17 11:39 AM Re: leagues
mmalsed
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1313
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Ooh - you're playing Match Point? Do you (or one team, anyway) get to arrange your lineup to match the other team?

I LOVE match point play. I can't FIND a match point league anywhere near me. frown It's all 1pt per game, 1pt total. Meh.

But that still kinda holds true. Week before last, we went up against a good team (holding 2nd) and rolled them. Blew them out first game, solid (but closer) win second, and I had to mark and get good count to win third, and we obviously took total.

Move to last week where we lost the first game by about 10 pins, lost second by about 40, and very nearly squeaked out the third, but I needed mark and 9 and only got mark and 7. frown Close. That team (while good friends) is our nemesis! smile

This week, we took three from the top team - more or less same way. Won first by nearly 100, lost second by about 50, won third by 3 - my punchout closed them out.

I guess that's kinda "life"! smile


So . . . I think your idea is interesting. I'm not sure how it would work. . .
_________________________
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top
#197968 - 08/07/17 02:04 PM Re: leagues
steveA
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 558
A/S/L: 57/male/newcastle:uk
I think we could keep it really simple, stick all the team totals in , high to low. Then just score it from position that week. Highest scores get 1 point, 2nd 2pts and so on. Lowest point team at the end of the season wins. Also means on those weeks when the team you play is just outscoring you there's still some thing to play for.

Aye my Doubles and trios leagues both play match point play. Might also make one team actually play, can't prove it but one player always just wins seems to be able to pull 4 baggers , turkeys in the 9th 10th end so you miss out, middle of the game he'd be adding alot more pins, keeps the handicap down
_________________________
PB
High game 257
series 704



Top
#197969 - 08/07/17 02:11 PM Re: leagues
steveA
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 558
A/S/L: 57/male/newcastle:uk
Didn't answer your first question, they're both fairly friendly leagues , lots of banter . But yes highest team put there names in and the lower team can rearrange their team as they want. Team line up isn't always what you'd expect, big scorers first and massive handicap as anchor
_________________________
PB
High game 257
series 704



Top
#197970 - 08/07/17 06:47 PM Re: leagues
goobee
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 485
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
On a tangent, our league experienced a bit of controversy last season with certain teams taking byes and bowling make up afterwards when their opponents scores were known. A new rule was created which limited the number of byes each team could take. It couldn't be proven that they were taking advantage of byes but there was a lot of anecdotal evidence seemingly supporting it.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#197972 - 08/07/17 07:32 PM Re: leagues
steveA
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 558
A/S/L: 57/male/newcastle:uk
Can't happen in our league , if a team can't maker it the game gets postponed but has to be played before the end of the season. We are looking in to have a a time limit to play those games for the coming season , bit unfair knowing what you've got to beat. Only time we have it is playing the ghost, odd number
of teams last season, strange as it sounds it's harder playing no one and having to get 95% of average then playing a team . Some of the larger teams had team members acting as pacers, they tended to do better.
_________________________
PB
High game 257
series 704



Top
#197973 - 08/07/17 07:40 PM Re: leagues
goobee
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 485
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
That would the fair way, to postpone rather than give an advantage to the other team. Our league only has a 48 hours rule to contact a league officer.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#198216 - Today at 01:31 AM Re: leagues
BowlerBill
BowlerBill Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 418
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
Originally Posted By: goobee
On a tangent, our league experienced a bit of controversy last season with certain teams taking byes and bowling make up afterwards when their opponents scores were known. A new rule was created which limited the number of byes each team could take. It couldn't be proven that they were taking advantage of byes but there was a lot of anecdotal evidence seemingly supporting it.


You will love this rule.

Senior scratch league. not match play so only 4 pts a week.

The league is 6 months long and has 4 position weeks. No subs allowed on position weeks (this is normal).

Absentee bowlers get full score on position weeks. There is no loss of pins (minus 10). I tried to get the rule changed as my argument is the rule incentivizes people to be absent on the 4 position weeks.

We all know some bowlers bowl better on position weeks but many fold under pressure.
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot
HG 300 (sanctioned),

HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top
#198221 - Today at 11:26 AM Re: leagues
goobee
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 485
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
There are some days you have a hard time hitting your average each game. Being guaranteed your average as a score? Sounds pretty good, especially for important days like position round.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top



