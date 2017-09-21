Sponsored Links







Page 2 of 2

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 484

Speaking of smelly balls, have you ever smelled a Storm 'Lock'? What were they thinking? I had to buy a 'Breeze' to store with it or my wife wouldn't allow it in the house :-)

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Polished

15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 65 x 3-3/8 x 25 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: 1979 Version



325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198198 - 11:06 AM Re: Hybrid Ball? Re: BowlerBill] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1068

BowlerBill. Not really recommending any balls because what works for me may not work for you. Lately our house is an identity crisis when it comes to oiling the lane. With the new machine they cannot seem to get it right. It has been on the dry side of late. Even with the changes I usually can find a way to use my Hy-Road. I kind of agree with Boat on the performance of the Hy-Road and Code Red being similar at least pertaining to me. I got a 16lb ball so Diff already increased drilled with a strong layout plus Balance hole that increases flair brings the Hy-Road closer to a Code Red at lot lower cost.

As for your interest in the Honey Badger it has caught my eye also from day 1. It may very well be my next purchase. Good Luck on finding a ball that works for you.



As for your interest in the Honey Badger it has caught my eye also from day 1. It may very well be my next purchase. Good Luck on finding a ball that works for you.



, HS 811



https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/









_________________________ HG 300 , HS 811

Top #198201 - 05:26 PM Re: Hybrid Ball? Re: 82Boat69] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1068

My Hy-Road's fragrance although pleasant will totally dominate the scent in a room. It seems some of the Storm balls scent is stronger than others. Who knows why maybe because it is a no filler ball?



, HS 811



https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/









_________________________ HG 300 , HS 811

Top #198205 - 11:32 PM Re: Hybrid Ball? Re: BowlerBill] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9529

I don't remember the balls. But, I bowled with a lady once who had a 2 ball roller. In it was a cinnamon and Black cherry scented ball. And, when she opened her bag, WOW, what a stench!!

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #198208 - Re: Hybrid Ball? Re: BOSStull] djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 331

A/S/L: 70/m/IL

My sense of smell isn't as good these days, but my wife hates the smell of my new ball. She doesn't complain about the old one though. So I keep my new one in a locker at the alleys.

The only thing that I have done to the old one was put it through several hot water treatments over the years. Perhaps that has tamed it down a bit.

The only ball that dominated a room's smell was my Byte. It's tamed down now, too.

BTW it's a good thing that it's a no filler ball.

Sorry for repeating, but I have two Hy-Roads. The newest one does have quite a strong aroma to it. I called their tech department and asked if it was the same scent as before as they changed the name in the description. Mr. Hoskins confirmed that it was. My sense of smell isn't as good these days, but my wife hates the smell of my new ball. She doesn't complain about the old one though. So I keep my new one in a locker at the alleys.

The only thing that I have done to the old one was put it through several hot water treatments over the years. Perhaps that has tamed it down a bit.

The only ball that dominated a room's smell was my Byte. It's tamed down now, too.

BTW it's a good thing that it's a no filler ball.

Hope this helps...

