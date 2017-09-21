BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198196 - 09/21/17 03:06 PM Re: Hybrid Ball?
82Boat69
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 484
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Speaking of smelly balls, have you ever smelled a Storm 'Lock'? What were they thinking? I had to buy a 'Breeze' to store with it or my wife wouldn't allow it in the house :-)
#198198 - 09/23/17 11:06 AM Re: Hybrid Ball?
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1068
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
BowlerBill. Not really recommending any balls because what works for me may not work for you. Lately our house is an identity crisis when it comes to oiling the lane. With the new machine they cannot seem to get it right. It has been on the dry side of late. Even with the changes I usually can find a way to use my Hy-Road. I kind of agree with Boat on the performance of the Hy-Road and Code Red being similar at least pertaining to me. I got a 16lb ball so Diff already increased drilled with a strong layout plus Balance hole that increases flair brings the Hy-Road closer to a Code Red at lot lower cost.

As for your interest in the Honey Badger it has caught my eye also from day 1. It may very well be my next purchase. Good Luck on finding a ball that works for you.
#198201 - Yesterday at 05:26 PM Re: Hybrid Ball?
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1068
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69
Speaking of smelly balls, have you ever smelled a Storm 'Lock'? What were they thinking? I had to buy a 'Breeze' to store with it or my wife wouldn't allow it in the house :-)
My Hy-Road's fragrance although pleasant will totally dominate the scent in a room. It seems some of the Storm balls scent is stronger than others. Who knows why maybe because it is a no filler ball? idea
#198205 - Yesterday at 11:32 PM Re: Hybrid Ball?
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9529
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I don't remember the balls. But, I bowled with a lady once who had a 2 ball roller. In it was a cinnamon and Black cherry scented ball. And, when she opened her bag, WOW, what a stench!!
#198208 - 8 minutes 3 seconds ago Re: Hybrid Ball?
djp1080
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 331
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Sorry for repeating, but I have two Hy-Roads. The newest one does have quite a strong aroma to it. I called their tech department and asked if it was the same scent as before as they changed the name in the description. Mr. Hoskins confirmed that it was.
My sense of smell isn't as good these days, but my wife hates the smell of my new ball. She doesn't complain about the old one though. So I keep my new one in a locker at the alleys. smile
The only thing that I have done to the old one was put it through several hot water treatments over the years. Perhaps that has tamed it down a bit.
The only ball that dominated a room's smell was my Byte. It's tamed down now, too.
BTW it's a good thing that it's a no filler ball.
Hope this helps...

