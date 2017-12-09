Storm Hy-Road Surface



I have a Hy-Road, at a 2k dull surface and haven't noticed that is any worse than any other ball, as far as picking up gunk. I use nothing but 90% rubbing alcohol on my stuff - cheap at a drug or dollar store, and I am good with the results I get with it. I clean my junk (so to speak) after the session it got used on, before packing up to leave. NOTE: rubbing alcohol is one of the few things that it is legal to use AT ANY TIME. A lot of other preparations are restricted to use only between session or not at all. The USBC website has a page that lists commercial or industrial solvents and their legal status. For instance, MEK and acetone are banned entirely, as they effect the chemical composition of the ball surface.

Good luck, and let us know what your solution was!

