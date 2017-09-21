BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Hybrid Ball?
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198196 - 09/21/17 03:06 PM Re: Hybrid Ball? [Re: djp1080]
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 484
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Speaking of smelly balls, have you ever smelled a Storm 'Lock'? What were they thinking? I had to buy a 'Breeze' to store with it or my wife wouldn't allow it in the house :-)
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Polished
15 lb Storm Hy-Road : 65 x 3-3/8 x 25 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: 1979 Version

325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#198198 - Today at 11:06 AM Re: Hybrid Ball? [Re: BowlerBill]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1066
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
BowlerBill. Not really recommending any balls because what works for me may not work for you. Lately our house is an identity crisis when it comes to oiling the lane. With the new machine they cannot seem to get it right. It has been on the dry side of late. Even with the changes I usually can find a way to use my Hy-Road. I kind of agree with Boat on the performance of the Hy-Road and Code Red being similar at least pertaining to me. I got a 16lb ball so Diff already increased drilled with a strong layout plus Balance hole that increases flair brings the Hy-Road closer to a Code Red at lot lower cost.

As for your interest in the Honey Badger it has caught my eye also from day 1. It may very well be my next purchase. Good Luck on finding a ball that works for you.
_________________________

HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Hybrid Ball?
by BOSStull - Today at 11:06 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by wronghander - Yesterday at 11:53 PM
What a Disparity
by Dennis Michael - 09/20/17 02:02 PM
Track My Roll Product
by Dennis Michael - 09/20/17 01:49 PM
Lane Machine Breakdowns
by Dennis Michael - 09/20/17 01:31 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 09-16-2017 "BOWLAPALOOZA"
by W9JAB - 09/20/17 11:20 AM
Storm Hy-Road Surface
by BOSStull - 09/19/17 07:09 PM
Slow speed and weak release - matching up...
by mmalsed - 09/19/17 12:16 PM
Riverside Lanes, Laughlin, Nv?
by BowlerBill - 09/18/17 12:08 AM
Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!
by 6_ball_man - 09/15/17 01:41 PM
Help with unknown Rhino
by jeff bruce - 09/12/17 12:40 PM
Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
by nord - 09/09/17 11:39 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.