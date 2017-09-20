BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198197 - Yesterday at 11:53 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Nice recovery in the 3rd game mmalsed. Good bowling Richie as well, hope to see some 600s out of you in the near future, keep at it. smile

Had another strong night, 267+236+248=751. Like last week I got up in the 10th of game 1 with a chance to roll a perfect game, but instead left a flat 7 and missed it by a hair on the spare attempt. Still put together a solid night and considering my high series last season was a 747 and I have two 750+ series in the first month of the new season, I'm very pleased. Had another lefty on the pair with me tonight as well, did leave a split in the middle of the 2nd game but the made the right moves after that.

After we finished the other lefty (an older guy) told me that it's been a long time since he's seen a left handed stroker bowl this well out of this house. I'm averaging 243 now through 12 games and hope I can keep this up, but working with my coach this summer to get just a little more rotation is paying off, so perhaps having a high rev rate isn't the be all and end all. Leaving far fewer corner pins, carrying light hits, and even got a messenger to come over and take out a 7 pin on one of my strikes tonight.
